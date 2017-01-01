Computeruser.com
Boeing Recommends Hydraulic Reservoir Replacement Part

Boeing Commercial Airplane Company issued a Service Handbook recommendation to replace the hydraulic reservoir pressurization gauge for service reasons. The Rogerson Aircraft Corporation gauge G-3721 is the sole recommended replacement part for the following operators of Boeing aircraft: 737-600, 737-700, 737-800, 737-900ER, BOEING 737 Next [Read More...]

IT Job Gains Drop 45 Percent in November

Leading IT Career Site, ITJobsWeb.com Comments on Tech Employment Trends from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Economic Situation Report Atlanta, GA (PRWEB) December 31, 2016 The IT industry added 7,700 jobs in November, a 45 percent drop compared to October’s monthly job gains, according to preliminary numbers released by the U.S [Read More...]

November Employment Up 25 Percent Over October

Leading Employment and Career Site JobsWeb.com Comments on Employment Trends From the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Economic Situation Report Atlanta, GA (PRWEB) December 31, 2016 Total nonfarm payroll employment for the month of November reached 178,000 jobs, a 25 percent increase over October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor [Read More...]

Nead, LLC Expands Flexible M&A Internship Program for 2017

M&A advisory services group plans expanded merger and acquisition internship program for 2017. Seattle, Washington (PRWEB) December 31, 2016 Nead, LLC –a unique M&A advisory firm—announces the expansion of the company’s merger and acquisition advisory internship program for 2017. The expanded program will offer unique and [Read More...]

National Debt Relief Shares Tips To Earn From Home

National Debt Relief recently shared in an article published December 12, 2016 some of the ways consumers can pay off their debts while earning from home. The article titled “Earn Money to Pay Off Debt Legitimately and Without Leaving Home” helps people look at how they can earn a living without leaving the comforts of their homes. [Read More...]

Franklin County Visitors Bureau Offers Recommendations for the New Year

From old favorites to brand new additions, Franklin County Visitors Bureau releases list of recommendations for 2017. (PRWEB) December 31, 2016 With the new year nearly here, the hopes and wishes for 2017, are fresh in everyone’s minds and the Franklin County Visitors Bureau released a listing of top things to do in the county in the coming [Read More...]

Financial Jobs Drop Slightly in November, Report Says

Leading Financial Career Site, FinancialJobsWeb.com Comments on Insurance Employment Trends from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Economic Situation Report Atlanta, GA (PRWEB) December 30, 2016 The financial industry gained 6,000 jobs in November, a drop of 33 percent from October’s gain of 9,000 jobs, according to the Bureau of [Read More...]
