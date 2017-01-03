Computeruser.com
Latest News

QA Graphics Celebrates 10 Years of Service

QA Graphics, a leader in the building automation system (BAS) graphic outsourcing industry, is proud to be celebrating its tenth year of business. ANKENY, IOWA (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 QA Graphics, a leader in the building automation system (BAS) graphic outsourcing industry, is proud to be celebrating its tenth year of business. Celebrating a [Read More...]

MCNEX Introduces Latest B2B Mobile Imaging Solutions at CES 2017

B2B OEM provider introduces latest in advanced optical and biometric modules for the consumer electronics market San Jose, CA (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 MCNEX, the global manufacturing leader in smart cameras is unveiling its newest lines of optical and biometric imaging modules for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, [Read More...]

BDS Marketing, LLC. Expands Services by Launching a New Research Solution

Focused exclusively on the development and activation of research and rich data intelligence, BDS Research delivers strategic insights for clients. Irvine, California (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 BDS Marketing, LLC. is pleased to introduce yet another new solution, BDS Research. Focused exclusively on the development and activation of research and [Read More...]

Sales Executives Look For Love In 2017, According to Infinity Survey

Sales Execs Say Increasing Market Share Is More Important Than Achieving Sales Quotas (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 Sales executives have their eyes on the competitive landscape. In Infinity’s recent survey, the majority of sales executives surveyed say that increasing market share is more important than achieving sales quotas in 2017. It’s [Read More...]

MCNEX Unveils Latest in Automotive Safety Tech at CES 2017

The OEM B2B partner is rolling out safety technologies to leading automakers San Jose, CA (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 MCNEX, the Korean-based global leader in smart camera module manufacturing is premiering its latest product line which forms an automotive safety system known as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) for the B2B market. [Read More...]

Rugged Acer Chromebook 11 N7 (C731) is a Smart Solution for Classrooms

Durability features include drop tested to 48-inches (122 cm), spill-resistant keyboard; compliant with stringent U.S. Military Standard (MIL-STD 810G); Long 12-hour battery life(1); Fan-less design boosts reliability, quiet operation; Easy to deploy and administer; ideal for labs, carts and 1:1 programs; IPS touch screen (C731T) or non-touch [Read More...]

Speak Music Launches Melody, the World’s First Untethered, Voice-Powered Music Assistant That Delivers Audio Entertainment to the Masses

Melody is the voice-activated assistant that lets you experience popular music services with simple voice commands and works with hundreds of Bluetooth headphones and speakers. (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 Speak Music today announced the launch of Melody, a new voice enabled platform that gives music lovers the ultimate hands-free listening experience [Read More...]
1 2 3 2,310
Copyright©2014 ComputerUser Inc.,. All rights reserved