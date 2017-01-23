Computeruser.com
Talentoday, HR Tech Startup, Raises $3.49 Million in Series A Funding

Talentoday (http://www.talentoday.com), a talent assessment and people analytics solution, has raised $3.49 million in Series A funding mainly from The Adecco Group, the world’s leading workforce solutions provider. San Francisco, California (PRWEB) January 23, 2017 Two years after raising $1.4 million from private investors, the small but [Read More...]

CallTower Honored with 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

CallTower’s hosted Skype for Business awarded as the most innovative and highest quality IP communications brought to market in the past year. South Jordan, Utah (PRWEB) January 23, 2017 CallTower is proud to announce that their hosted Skype for Business solution has been named an INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award winner for 2017. For [Read More...]

Redpark Introduces the First DEX Cable for iPad and iPhone

The Redpark DEX cable enables route drivers to connect their iPad or iPhone to vending machines or grocery store systems for direct store delivery (DSD) accounting and inventory management. (PRWEB) January 23, 2017 Redpark Product Development—Emeryville, CA—announced today that it is now shipping the industry’s first DEX Cable for iPhone and [Read More...]

Receipt Bank, TSheets, Xero to Host Tax Season Bootcamp for Accountants

Leading cloud accounting software providers Receipt Bank, TSheets, and Xero produce a diverse three-part webinar series on how accountants can make the most of the North American Tax Season. Washington, DC (PRWEB) January 23, 2017 Many accounting professionals consider Tax Season as a time to “survive”. Tax Season can be characterized as long [Read More...]

QA Graphics Celebrates 10 Years of Service

QA Graphics, a leader in the building automation system (BAS) graphic outsourcing industry, is proud to be celebrating its tenth year of business. ANKENY, IOWA (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 QA Graphics, a leader in the building automation system (BAS) graphic outsourcing industry, is proud to be celebrating its tenth year of business. Celebrating a [Read More...]

MCNEX Introduces Latest B2B Mobile Imaging Solutions at CES 2017

B2B OEM provider introduces latest in advanced optical and biometric modules for the consumer electronics market San Jose, CA (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 MCNEX, the global manufacturing leader in smart cameras is unveiling its newest lines of optical and biometric imaging modules for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, [Read More...]

BDS Marketing, LLC. Expands Services by Launching a New Research Solution

Focused exclusively on the development and activation of research and rich data intelligence, BDS Research delivers strategic insights for clients. Irvine, California (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 BDS Marketing, LLC. is pleased to introduce yet another new solution, BDS Research. Focused exclusively on the development and activation of research and [Read More...]

Sales Executives Look For Love In 2017, According to Infinity Survey

Sales Execs Say Increasing Market Share Is More Important Than Achieving Sales Quotas (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 Sales executives have their eyes on the competitive landscape. In Infinity’s recent survey, the majority of sales executives surveyed say that increasing market share is more important than achieving sales quotas in 2017. It’s [Read More...]
