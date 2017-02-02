Computeruser.com
RURO Announces Partnership with PractiSource, LLC

Combination of RURO’s LimitLIS, PractiSource’s Medical Billing and RCM Services Offers Clinical Laboratories Rapid Modernization of Operations and Revenue Management. Frederick, MD (PRWEB) February 01, 2017 RURO, Inc., a leading LIMS and other laboratory software solutions provider, announced its official partnership with PractiSource, LLC, a [Read More...]

HECO and OATI Launch Grid Services Project

Hawaiian Electric Companies (HECO) awards Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) contract to demonstrate how HECO can harness grid services to enhance Hawaii’s renewable portfolio. Minneapolis, MN (PRWEB) February 01, 2017 OATI is pleased to announce its Regulation Reserves Demonstration Project with HECO, Hawaii’s largest electric [Read More...]

Human Capital Media Launches Innovative Labor Force Analytics Tool

Talent Tracker offers businesses quick, affordable access to custom data on the current job market. Chicago, IL (PRWEB) February 01, 2017 Human Capital Media (HCM), the largest, integrated media company serving the human capital, management and workforce-development industries, has announced the official launch of Talent Tracker. The innovative [Read More...]

Naperville DUI Lawyer Earns 11th Illinois Super Lawyer Recognition

Naperville DUI Attorney Donald J. Ramsell, of Ramsell & Associates, LLC, has been named to the 2017 Illinois Super Lawyers list. Naperville, Illinois (PRWEB) February 01, 2017 The DuPage County criminal defense law firm of Ramsell & Associates, LLC announces that Founding Attorney Donald J. Ramsell has been selected as a 2017 Illinois [Read More...]

Talentoday, HR Tech Startup, Raises $3.49 Million in Series A Funding

Talentoday (http://www.talentoday.com), a talent assessment and people analytics solution, has raised $3.49 million in Series A funding mainly from The Adecco Group, the world’s leading workforce solutions provider. San Francisco, California (PRWEB) January 23, 2017 Two years after raising $1.4 million from private investors, the small but [Read More...]

CallTower Honored with 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

CallTower’s hosted Skype for Business awarded as the most innovative and highest quality IP communications brought to market in the past year. South Jordan, Utah (PRWEB) January 23, 2017 CallTower is proud to announce that their hosted Skype for Business solution has been named an INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award winner for 2017. For [Read More...]
