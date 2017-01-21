Computeruser.com

YouTube is the most famous video streaming site among the world, but it's limited to download video. Gihosoft TubeGet provides you an opportunity to download YouTube videos free to your PC, so you can enjoy them offline. [Read More...]
The Brazilian Bakery and Cereals market is forecast to register marginal growth in value as well as volume terms during 2015-2020. [Read More...]
QA Graphics, a leader in the building automation system (BAS) graphic outsourcing industry, is proud to be celebrating its tenth year of business. ANKENY, IOWA (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 QA Graphics, a leader in the building automation system (BAS) graphic outsourcing industry, is proud to be celebrating its tenth year of business. Celebrating a [Read More...]
B2B OEM provider introduces latest in advanced optical and biometric modules for the consumer electronics market San Jose, CA (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 MCNEX, the global manufacturing leader in smart cameras is unveiling its newest lines of optical and biometric imaging modules for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, [Read More...]
Sticky Password launches support for Intel® Software Guard Extensions. (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 Sticky Password, a leading password management software provider, announced today that it is working with Intel to integrate Intel® Software Guard Extensions (Intel® SGX) into its flagship product. Intel´s new hardware security further [Read More...]
Focused exclusively on the development and activation of research and rich data intelligence, BDS Research delivers strategic insights for clients. Irvine, California (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 BDS Marketing, LLC. is pleased to introduce yet another new solution, BDS Research. Focused exclusively on the development and activation of research and [Read More...]
Sales Execs Say Increasing Market Share Is More Important Than Achieving Sales Quotas (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 Sales executives have their eyes on the competitive landscape. In Infinity’s recent survey, the majority of sales executives surveyed say that increasing market share is more important than achieving sales quotas in 2017. It’s [Read More...]
The OEM B2B partner is rolling out safety technologies to leading automakers San Jose, CA (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 MCNEX, the Korean-based global leader in smart camera module manufacturing is premiering its latest product line which forms an automotive safety system known as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) for the B2B market. [Read More...]
Durability features include drop tested to 48-inches (122 cm), spill-resistant keyboard; compliant with stringent U.S. Military Standard (MIL-STD 810G); Long 12-hour battery life(1); Fan-less design boosts reliability, quiet operation; Easy to deploy and administer; ideal for labs, carts and 1:1 programs; IPS touch screen (C731T) or non-touch [Read More...]
Acer, a global leader and innovator in gaming displays, today announced the availability of the CES 2017 Innovations Award-winning 30-inch Predator Z301CT, the world’s first 21:9 monitor with Tobii eye-tracking functionality. The company also unveiled two Predator XB2 Series models featuring 24.5- and 27-inch flat screens with a blazing fast [Read More...]
Loctek, a leading global manufacturer of health and wellness office solutions, will showcase a collection of workspace innovations at CES 2017 in Las Vegas this week. An emphasis on movement will be a central theme of Loctek’s booth. Las Vegas, Nevada (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall – booth #12941, [Read More...]
Acclaimed security expert and creator of 001 Luxury Executive Protection Company, Kent Moyer, will host an exclusive invitation only 4th annual security luncheon on January 26, 2017 from 11:30am-1:00pm at the Beverly Hills Hotel Polo Lounge Private Room. (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 Acclaimed security expert and creator of 001 Luxury Executive [Read More...]
Gender-recognizing, internet-enabled, smart-thinking in-store digital displays engage shoppers in new, profitable ways. San Jose, CA (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 Korean-based technology innovator MCNEX today unveils its Smart DID (Digital Information Display) System, a gender/age-recognizing, internet-enabled, smart-thinking technology that is poised [Read More...]
The smart patch, which will debut at CES 2017, trains users to control their body’s natural stress response. SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 Lief, a San Francisco-based startup, has been recognized as one of the top crowdfunding wearable projects to watch. The innovative stress patch can track and optimize a user’s [Read More...]
