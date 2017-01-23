Computeruser.com

Talentoday (http://www.talentoday.com), a talent assessment and people analytics solution, has raised $3.49 million in Series A funding mainly from The Adecco Group, the world’s leading workforce solutions provider. San Francisco, California (PRWEB) January 23, 2017 Two years after raising $1.4 million from private investors, the small but [Read More...]
DDC FPO & DDC USA Launch New Digital Marketing Service DDC Digital Solutions (DS) Denver, CO (PRWEB) January 23, 2017 The DDC Group’s North American divisions (DDC) launch a suite of solutions to empower companies with a sturdier digital marketing presence. Companies today must look to effectively portray a clear online presence in the [Read More...]
CallTower’s hosted Skype for Business awarded as the most innovative and highest quality IP communications brought to market in the past year. South Jordan, Utah (PRWEB) January 23, 2017 CallTower is proud to announce that their hosted Skype for Business solution has been named an INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award winner for 2017. For [Read More...]
Environmentalist Tey Por Yee (Larry) Support Shark Conservation in Thailand, as part of the Gomif Partners’ Socialpreneurship corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. Bangkok, New York (PRWEB) January 23, 2017 Environmentalist and businessman Tey Por Yee (Larry) Support Shark Conservation in Thailand, as part of the Gomif Partners’ [Read More...]
The Redpark DEX cable enables route drivers to connect their iPad or iPhone to vending machines or grocery store systems for direct store delivery (DSD) accounting and inventory management. (PRWEB) January 23, 2017 Redpark Product Development—Emeryville, CA—announced today that it is now shipping the industry’s first DEX Cable for iPhone and [Read More...]
Pieology implements Ctuit Software’s cloud-based restaurant management solutions to gain insight into sales and labor data across locations to ensure scalability for growth. (PRWEB) January 23, 2017 Pieology Pieology is a fast-causal pizza chain based in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. Since opening the first store in 2011, Pieology has [Read More...]
Leading cloud accounting software providers Receipt Bank, TSheets, and Xero produce a diverse three-part webinar series on how accountants can make the most of the North American Tax Season. Washington, DC (PRWEB) January 23, 2017 Many accounting professionals consider Tax Season as a time to “survive”. Tax Season can be characterized as long [Read More...]
AxioMed will present and host a workshop for surgeons attending the Caribbean Neurosciences Symposium in Montego Bay, Jamaica from January 26-28th. Malden, MA (PRWEB) January 23, 2017 AxioMed will be presenting its viscoelastic cervical and lumbar disc replacement at the Caribbean Neurosciences Symposium (CANS) annual meeting in Montego Bay, [Read More...]
YouTube is the most famous video streaming site among the world, but it's limited to download video. Gihosoft TubeGet provides you an opportunity to download YouTube videos free to your PC, so you can enjoy them offline. [Read More...]
The Brazilian Bakery and Cereals market is forecast to register marginal growth in value as well as volume terms during 2015-2020. [Read More...]
QA Graphics, a leader in the building automation system (BAS) graphic outsourcing industry, is proud to be celebrating its tenth year of business. ANKENY, IOWA (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 QA Graphics, a leader in the building automation system (BAS) graphic outsourcing industry, is proud to be celebrating its tenth year of business. Celebrating a [Read More...]
B2B OEM provider introduces latest in advanced optical and biometric modules for the consumer electronics market San Jose, CA (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 MCNEX, the global manufacturing leader in smart cameras is unveiling its newest lines of optical and biometric imaging modules for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, [Read More...]
Sticky Password launches support for Intel® Software Guard Extensions. (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 Sticky Password, a leading password management software provider, announced today that it is working with Intel to integrate Intel® Software Guard Extensions (Intel® SGX) into its flagship product. Intel´s new hardware security further [Read More...]
Focused exclusively on the development and activation of research and rich data intelligence, BDS Research delivers strategic insights for clients. Irvine, California (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 BDS Marketing, LLC. is pleased to introduce yet another new solution, BDS Research. Focused exclusively on the development and activation of research and [Read More...]
Sales Execs Say Increasing Market Share Is More Important Than Achieving Sales Quotas (PRWEB) January 03, 2017 Sales executives have their eyes on the competitive landscape. In Infinity’s recent survey, the majority of sales executives surveyed say that increasing market share is more important than achieving sales quotas in 2017. It’s [Read More...]
