: BalaJi MicroTechnologies Pvt. Ltd. is New Delhi, India based company, We are privately held self financed company. We are Multi-Million USD turnover company & unit of “B.B. Group of Companies”. The group is into business since 1949.We are India’s No.1 manufacturer of large format F-Mount Machine Vision lens. The company designs, develops & manufacture large format F-Mount lenses. We holds very strong expertise in offering our customer’s dedicated one-stop solution for all their optics requirements in building their machine vision imaging systems. In addition to strong footprint of business across PAN India, the company also exports to several countries around the globe.
