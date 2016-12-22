Matching grant moves non-profit closer to giving all residents of Liberia’s Grand Gedeh County disease-free water.

Access today announced that its partner The Last Well (TLW) is running a fundraising campaign to give the gift of clean water to the 125,000 residents of Grand Gedeh County in Liberia. Thanks to a generous grant, every dollar donated before January 1, 2017 will be matched, effectively doubling the contribution of each donor.

Of the 125,000 people in the desperately poor Grand Gedeh County, more than half of children. They face the harsh daily reality of walking miles to collect water, only to find that it is dirty. Contamination leads to many cases of cholera and other water-borne diseases, which kids and the elderly are particularly susceptible to. As a result, thousands of people die each year.

TLW’s mission is to bring clean drinking water and the Gospel to all of Liberia by the end of the decade. This would make it the first border-to-border initiative in history. To date, TLW has reached over 1.1 million Liberians through more than 1,800 water projects. The Grand Gedeh campaign could go a long way to helping TLW reach its ultimate goal, but only if more people give generously.

“So far we’ve raised $26,676, thanks to the kind giving of our supporters and the matching grant,” said TLW founder and director Dr. Todd Phillips. “If another 250 people gave $500, we’d hit our target and provide clean water to 125,000 people.”

Anyone wishing to donate can visit http://thelastwell.org/givelife. Those wishing to contribute by check can do so to:

The Last Well, attn. Jennifer Holland



2255 Ridge Road, Suite 206A



Rowlett, TX 75087

About The Last Well

The Last Well exists to do something that has never been done: “provide access to clean water for the entire nation of Liberia — border to border — and offer the Gospel to every Liberian we serve by 2020.” At the same time, we’re encouraging the next generation of Christ-followers to live out God’s purpose for the church and to be the agent of change for the world, regardless of the need. Learn more at http://www.thelastwell.org.

About Access

For more than 15 years, Access has developed electronic forms management solutions that eliminate the unnecessary expense, risk and inefficiency of paper forms. Our 100 percent paperless technology enables organizations in any industry to capture, manage, sign and share forms data without printing or scanning. Learn more at http://www.accessefm.com and help Access’s partner The Last Well bring clean water and the Gospel to Liberia at http://thelastwell.org

