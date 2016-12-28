Increasing bipartisan support builds pressuring Mayor de Blasio and his administration from destroying nearly a million IDNYC applications that include the identity information of the applicants. The destruction of these documents by the government may constitute an unconstitutional action taken by the Mayor, and his Administration.

Staten Island, New York (PRWEB) December 28, 2016

Increasing bipartisan support builds pressuring Mayor de Blasio and his administration from destroying nearly a million IDNYC applications that include the identity information of the applicants. The destruction of these documents by the government may constitute an unconstitutional action taken by the Mayor, and his Administration.

On Friday, December 23rd, accomplished trial lawyer and a leader of Democratic Party in New York State, Ravi Batra, joined the legal team challenging the de Blasio Administration’s efforts to destroy millions of pages of records supporting the issuance of IDNYC cards (Castorina v. de Blasio, et al. Index No. 80258/2016, New York State Supreme Court, Richmond County). In his letter to the Court, Mr. Batra recognized the need to be compassionate to those living on the margins of society saying, “New Yorkers are among the most compassionate Americans, as we take care of our neighbors in their time of need or stress, and by so doing provide a sanctuary in the finest founding principles of these United States.” Mr. Batra’s letter to the Court went on to recognize that for IDNYC program to be lawful and constitutional mandated the preservation of documents submitted in order to acquire the IDNYC card. Mr. Batra made it clear that the plaintiffs and defendants “are all New Yorkers and Americans first, and being compassionate, providing sanctuary, and enhancing public safety and National Security are core bipartisan goals.”

When asked about Mr. Batra’s involvement in the case Mr. Alfano said, “I look forward to working with Ravi on this case, he is an accomplished lawyer and leader in various communities throughout the City. As Ravi made clear in his letter to the court, and the plaintiffs made clear from the beginning, the preservation of government documents is necessary, and public safety is a bipartisan goal. New York state only recently recognized the IDNYC card as a means to access financial services products. This function moves the IDNYC card far beyond its initial uses as a means of obtaining discounts around the City and access to City benefits.” Mr. Batra echoed Alfano’s comments saying, “IDNYC’s worthy goal requires it to function within the legal framework – from our cherished Constitution’s separated powers regime to honoring federal, state and local laws.”

The parties return to court on January 5, 2017, for an evidentiary hearing.

The Law Office of Jeffrey Alfano is a boutique litigation practice with an office in New York and New Jersey specializing in commercial litigation and appeals. More information is available at http://www.jeffreyalfanoesq.com

Ravi Batra is the embodiment of the American Dream. Immigrating with his parents from India as a young boy, Mr. Batra soared to the top the legal profession representing plaintiffs’ in multi-million dollar claims against hospitals, governments, and corporations, and inter alia defending foreign head of state in sovereignty cases. Not satisfied with only being a successful lawyer, Mr. Batra acts as an advisor for Human Rights and Legal Affairs to Ukraine’s Mission to the United Nations, Chairman of the National Advisory Council for South Asian Affairs. In addition to international acclaim Ravi has held various bipartisan appointments in New York State Government including membership on the NYS Judicial Screening Committee, Second Judicial Department, a member of the board of trustees of NYS Interest on Lawyer Accounts, and a founding Commissioner on the Joint Commission on Public Ethics.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13948783.htm