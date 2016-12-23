The new version of the alarm clock App “Gentle Wakeup” from ChangeMyStyle.com has a sunrise simulator which wakes people up gently and refreshed every day. The artificial daylight can make waking up feel as in summer while it is still dark in the morning.

Getting out of bed, while it is still dark outside, is a challenge. Most people feel tired and exhausted even though they have slept enough. This is because the missing daylight could not initiate any wake-up processes in the body.

The new version of the alarm clock app App “Gentle Wakeup” from ChangeMyStyle.com compensates the short daylight by turning any Android device into a sunrise simulator. The device is put on a nightstand and brightens the room 20 minutes before wake-up time. The body will switch into a light sleep phase and prepare for wake-up just like on a nice summer day. The flashlight is turned on constantly to increase the effect.

Other wake-up methods such as sound and vibration are supported as well and increase gently. The sounds can be the twittering of birds, a crackling fireplace, ocean waves or a favorite song from the playlist. Vibration will start with a very short length and will reach maximum intensity at the end to ensure that the alarm is not missed.

Another new feature is a wake-up show which starts after the alarm is dismissed. An animation shows the weather and temperature for the morning, noon and evening and the felt temperature which is influenced by wind and humidity.

The slowly increasing light, sound and vibration effects will not only lead to a gentle wake-up but can also prevent other people in the room from waking up.

The App is freely available for Android.

Product URL: http://www.changemystyle.com/gentle-wakeup/gentle-wakeup.html



Direct Download Link Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.changemystyle.gentlewakeup



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZvYi9PsAm8

Information about the company



ChangeMyStyle.com is owned by the Indie Developer Dr. Rieger. Products started in 1999 with photo effects for Windows computers and have won several awards during the years. Started App development in 2012 for iOS. Since then lifestyle utilities, quiz games and over 1000 photo effects have been released.

Information about the provider



Dr. Alexander Rieger, Bochumer Str. 22, 10555 Berlin, Germany



E-Mail: info(at)changemystyle(dot)com



Internet: http://www.ChangeMyStyle.com

