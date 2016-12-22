In only its 4th year of operations, tech PR and integrated communications agency wins national recognition from panel of award-winning journalists & prestigious media outlets.

Technology public relations and integrated communications agency AR|PR today announced that it has been named Technology PR Agency of the Year by Bulldog Reporter, one of the most prestigious communications industry trade publications and a leading provider of media intelligence to agencies and corporate communicators. AR|PR was selected by a group of award-winning journalists – including a Pulitzer Prize Winner – from prestigious media outlets, including the Washington Post, USA Today and The Oregonian. These media influencers oversee Bulldog’s rigorous three-round judging process before determining the winners.

“AR|PR is fundamentally disrupting the standard for which tech PR agencies from Silicon Alley to Silicon Valley conduct business,” said Anna Ruth Williams, founder and CEO of AR|PR. “We started out as a one-person tech PR firm to serve Atlanta’s burgeoning tech scene. In the years since, our high standard of excellence has resulted in a diverse roster of more than 20 clients headquartered across 4 continents and client retention and employee satisfaction rates that far exceed the industry standards. We’re thankful to the judges for recognizing that what we’re doing is special.”

AR|PR in 2016: A Banner Year for Awards & Recognition



Technology Public Relations Agency of the Year recognition concludes a banner year of awards for the tech PR and marcomm agency. In November, AR|PR was named a TOP Places to Work in PR by PR News in what that organization cited as its most competitive year for entries ever. The month prior, AR|PR earned recognition as a Best Places to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle (ABC), ranking fifth in the small business category out of 50 finalists and more than 600 applicants. Earlier in 2016, the ABC also named AR|PR one of Atlanta’s fastest growing companies based on revenue and job creation. Most importantly, AR|PR won more than 10 national awards and accolades, from organizations including PRSA, PR Daily, and Hermes, for its client work.

“As a veteran of high-profile tech PR agencies, I can say firsthand that the client results we achieve each week are so extraordinary that we are fundamentally changing what tech companies’ expect of their PR and marketing partner,” said Evan Goldberg, ARPR’s vice president of client service. “While legacy agencies remain focused on the billable hour and other antiquated processes and procedures, AR|PR has focused on innovation, introducing marketing automation, SEO and client service initiatives that continually wow clients and push the limits of what a tech PR firm can achieve.”

About AR|PR



AR|PR is a results-driven public relations and integrated communications agency for technology leaders. As one of the nation’s fastest growing technology PR firms, AR|PR was named the 2016 National Tech Public Relations Agency of the Year by Bulldog Reporter and a 2016 TOP Places to Work in PR by PR News. With a passion for telling technology and entrepreneurial stories, AR|PR cultivates strategic partnerships with its cybersecurity, mission critical, health IT, mobility and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) clients. From high-growth startups to publicly traded enterprises, AR|PR helps companies within these industries cut through the noise and clutter to #makenews and #driveleads. For more information on the award-winning agency, visit its offices in Atlanta and New Orleans and online at arpr.co and @AR__PR.

