Chicago’s longtime leading audio visual provider, AV Chicago, has added the industry’s highest quality LED video screen products to their lineup through a new partnership with Insane Impact. Together they will offer Chicago’s most unique mobile experiential branding and customer engagement at corporate events, concerts, sporting venues, fairs and festivals.

“We are delighted to add Insane Impact mobile LED video screens to our product and service lineup. This partnership allows us to create an unforgettable experience for event attendees,” said Andrew Brode, president of AV Chicago.

Insane Impact’s mobile LED screens are mounted on finely engineered lifts, which provides flexibility to use larger screens in small spaces. Their products offer efficiencies for event managers, planners and producers while bringing the highest quality screen resolution to the market, with screen pixel pitches ranging from 2.5mm for indoor events to 6mm for outdoor events. Insane Impact boats an impressive lineup of LED screens, including the Impact Jack — the industry’s most versatile 16’ x 9’ mobile unit.

AV Chicago and Insane Impact are scalable and flexible to meet the needs of nearly any sized venue or event. To learn more about how to incorporate technology into your events, visit avchicago.com and insaneimpact.com.

About Insane Impact



Insane Impact is a cutting-edge mobile LED screen provider. They offer some of the highest quality LED screens in the industry with pixel pitches ranging from 2.5mm for indoor events to 6mm for outdoor events. The company debuted its first product at the Drake Relays on April 27, 2016, and completed nearly 150 events in its first year of business. The company will manage more than 400 events nationwide in its second year including local and regional events such as The Principal Charity Classic, Chicago Marathon and Farm Progress Show. For more information visit the website at InsaneImpact.com

About AV Chicago



With a nearly 35 year history, AV Chicago provides event planners, producers and marketers with the technical expertise, top equipment, and professional staff to realize their client’s vision. AV Chicago specializes in custom-fit production technology solutions for events ranging from corporate meetings and gala events to marketing activations and artistic installations. For more information go to http://www.avchicago.com

