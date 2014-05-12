Keeping all the official data in the computer memory can be dangerous. After all computers are not the safest modes to store important data. Anything can happen to jeopardize the work. Your computer may get virus infected and due to this you may lose all the important data.

Fear of hacking maybe another reason, you should think of some alternative. You can copy all the relevant information to CD’s and store them away for future use. The process of copying data is called CD burning. You can easily copy one CD at your home. But in case of bulk duplication, you will need the assistance of some professionals. They have the experience of doing this type of work and will be able to give you quality job.