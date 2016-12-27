Award winning Call Center, Direct Line Tele Response of Berkeley, CA has been certified by the County of Alameda as a Small Local and Emerging Business (SLEB). This exclusive certification allows Direct Line to participate in County bid opportunities where an additional bid preference is allotted.

Direct Line Tele Response has been certified as a Small Local and Emerging Business by Alameda County which is located in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area. This certification is bestowed upon local businesses that have met specific criteria including verification of business location, practices and compliance by the Alameda County Auditor Controller Agency, SLEB Certification Unit. Direct Line is the only Call Center/Answering service to be SLEB certified in the County of Alameda.

Direct Line has been providing award winning, 24 Hour Live Call Center and Answering Services for municipalities, small businesses and corporate enterprise since 1979. “We are incredibly honored to be the only Call Center in Alameda County to have earned this certification,” says Ken Goldenberg, President and Owner of Direct Line. “This certification provides us the opportunity and the additional credibility necessary to continue serving local communities within the County’s jurisdiction. It also allows us to partner with other firms in an effort to enhance the local economic landscape and support job growth.”

Direct Line is nationally recognized as one of the premier service providers in the Call Center industry. Their professionally certified Call Agents provide solutions for inbound call taking, messaging, urgent dis-patch and other call center and answering services that are available 24/7/365. Direct Line has always focused on delivering call taking excellence and is now the most awarded Call Center service provider in the State of California.

About the Alameda County Small Local and Emerging Business Program



The Small, Local and Emerging Business (SLEB) program is designed to enhance contracting and procurement opportunities for small, local and emerging businesses within Alameda County by providing up to 10% bid preferences on eligible contracts. The program was developed to promote and foster inclusiveness, diversity and economic development, as well as provide on-going evaluation to ensure that all local businesses are provided equal opportunities in County contracting and procurement activities. For more information about Alameda County’s SLEB program, visit their website here. http://www.acgov.org.

About Direct Line Tele Response

