Focused exclusively on the development and activation of research and rich data intelligence, BDS Research delivers strategic insights for clients.

Irvine, California (PRWEB) January 03, 2017

BDS Marketing, LLC. is pleased to introduce yet another new solution, BDS Research. Focused exclusively on the development and activation of research and rich data intelligence, BDS Research delivers strategic insights for clients. This new solution includes proprietary products such as Sales Impact Analysis, Retail Performance Tracker, Visual Merchandising Analysis, Retail Experience Index and Retailer & Consumer Advocacy. BDS Research offers a rich array of analytical services that drive improved performance for any brand.

“At BDS, we’ve always been committed to leading our business with insights, and we know that further investing into research services will be a great benefit to our clients.” says Ken Kress, President of BDSmktg, “As consumer purchase patterns shift rapidly, clients who embrace deep insights that show what is influencing purchase decisions are able to stay current in their go-to-market strategies.”

“The collection and interpretation of data is of increasing importance in today’s business environment, and BDS understands its value is essential to our clients” said Randy Schrock, SVP of Strategic Services. “With the launch of our new Research solution, BDS will deliver actionable insights for our clients’ brands by harnessing the power of data and analytics.”

BDS Research is the evolution of the previously known BDS service, Business Intelligence, into a formal research team and solution. The new solution will be led by Sean Wargo, Vice President of Research. Sean holds 20 years of experience in the technology research sector. Prior to joining BDS, Sean served as the Director of Industry Analysis at CEA. The BDS Research team will be opening a new office in the Washington D.C. area where they will be based. For more information on BDS Research services, visit us at http://www.BDSmktg.com/research.

About BDSmktg:

BDSmktg is your trusted retail marketing and B2B partner. With over 30 years of experience guiding customers through the buying journey, we are experts at powering sales for the world’s top brands. BDS offers our clients fully integrated core solutions that drive brand demand and sell-through: Commercial Channels, Brand Advocacy, Retail Readiness, and Retail Environments. We craft custom solutions from our suite of services, and our specialized teams ensure your brand is ready for each new selling season. Founded in 1984, BDS Marketing, LLC. is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. with regional offices in Los Gatos, Calif., and Heath, Ohio. For more information, visit http://www.BDSmktg.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13946710.htm