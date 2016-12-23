UAVtechnics reveals new bird repeller drone. Forget about lasers and short range sonic repellers, cover up to 5 kilometer range with the Birdchaser drone.

The Birdchaser quadcopter is an easy to use drone, equipped with a professional bird repeller and optional 3W strobe light to chase off all kinds of birds. This sonic bird control unit projects 8 different bird sounds ranging in frequency from 2,000 – 10,000 Hz and is the perfect device to protect larger areas such as factory premises, farmland, marine and harbors which suffers from bird related damages. Create a predefined flying route on your tablet or smartphone, choose preferred flight altitude and flight speed and with a touch of a button the Birdchaser will automatically take off, fly and land itself. No need to fly the drone yourself..

How does the bird repeller work?



Bird gard units are designed to be an effective bird control solution and remove pest birds from your property. A built-in microprocessor in the electronic bird control units continually randomizes the order the sounds play and the relative pitch of each bird sound to give the impression many birds are in distress in the Bird Gard protected area. This random technology prevents birds from becoming habituated and keeps birds out of your vineyard, crop, or orchard all the way through harvest.

Industries



Agriculture



Aviation Take off and Landing zone



Marinas, Boats and Beaches



Food Processing Plants



Electrical Power Plants & Substations

Which birds are repelled?



Blackbirds



Cedar Waxwings



Cormorants



Cowbirds



Crows



European Starlings



Grackles



Heron



House Finches



House Sparrows



Jays



Magpies



Pigeons



Ravens



Robins



Seagulls



Swallows



Waterfowl



Woodpeckers



And more ..

