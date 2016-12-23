Brainier’s élan captures gold award for design, functionality, usability, innovation, and benefits to users

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. (PRWEB) December 23, 2016

Brainier, creator of élan, the award-winning learning management system, has received a gold award for “Best Advance in Learning Management Technology” from Delray Beach, Fla.-based Brandon Hall Group.

In conferring the award, Brandon Hall Group cited élan’s exceptional design, functionality, usability, innovation, and benefits to users.

The award was given to élan by a panel of judges comprising independent experts in human capital management, Brandon Hall Group’s senior analysts, and Brandon Hall Group’s executive leadership team.

“Brainier should be very proud of receiving the gold award, especially based on the rigorous judging process,” says Rachel Cooke, COO of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program.

“We’re delighted by this honor,” says Brainier CEO Jerry Cox. “We know the élan Enterprise Learning Platform is an industry-leading LMS, but it’s gratifying for Brandon Hall Group’s judges to recognize that fact as well”

The élan Enterprise Learning Platform offers global companies new ways to reach, train and support their workforce, suppliers, distributors, and dealers.

Users consistently praise the mobile platform’s intuitive design, ease-of-use, cost-effectiveness, and superiority over other solutions that target the training and development space.

About Brandon Hall Group



Brandon Hall Group is a human capital management research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations. For more information, visit http://www.brandonhall.com.

About Brainier



Based in Minneapolis, Brainier has been helping clients discover a better approach to learning and development since 1995. Products offered by Brainier include: élan LMS, Chameleon 2.0 (developed by BI WORLDWIDE) and Legacy LMS. They continue to win top industry awards. For more information, visit http://www.brainiersolutions.com. Brainier is part of BI WORLDWIDE, a global employee engagement agency that uses the principles of behavioral economics to produce measurable results for its clients. BIW continues to bring best-in-class solutions to its global and regional customers. For more information, visit http://www.biworldwide.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13942456.htm