Ken research announced recent publication titled, “Consumer and Market Insights: Bakery and Cereals in Brazil“. This report compasses the Brazil historical trends and potential forecasts in the market of bakery products. It discuss major segments including Value and growth analysis for Baking Mixes, Baking Ingredients, Bread & Rolls, Breakfast Cereals, Cakes, Pastries & Sweet Pies, Dough Products, Cereal Bars, Energy Bars, Cookies (Sweet Biscuits) and Savory Biscuits. Major players have been discussed covering Market share of brands and private labels, including private label growth analysis from 2012-2015. This report spotlights consumption breakdown for packaging materials and containers in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold.

Key Factors Considered in the Report:

Bakery and cereals market size and forecast

Major categories of bakery market including various categories of bakery products

Leading consumer trends in the market

Value and volume analysis

Major distribution channels and demand trends

Leading distribution channels, overall Bakery and Cereals market

Leading distribution channels by category

Category volume consumption by age, gender, education and urbanisation

Packaging analysis-key packaging material, container, closure and outer type

Bakery demand comes from all age groups including children and adult. Brazil is a rich country where food and beverage industry plays a key role in the economy. Country is known for its agricultural produce stands as a leading country worldwide in terms of production and export of a variety of agricultural products. Cereals are one of the major categories of export in Brazil. In recent years there have been many developments noticed in Brazil food and beverages industry driven by inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI).

In terms of distribution channels Hypermarkets and supermarkets account for the major footfall and sale of bakery and cereal products. Dona Benta is the leading brand in the Baking Ingredients category both in value and volume terms. Flexible Packaging is the most commonly used packaging material in the Bakery and Cereals market in Brazil. The Brazilian Bakery and Cereals market will grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in value terms during 2015-2020.

Brazil account for leading producer of rice and consumption is also high in the country. Country has more than 1,000 cereal processing industries of which almost 70% account for medium to large units and contribute almost 80% to the domestic market. Country’s rice industry follows high technical standards and international food safety norms.

Major companies covered in the report:

Dr. August Oetker Kg, J Macedo Alimentos SA, Kraft Foods Group Inc., Mondelez International Inc, Conagra Foods Inc., Adimix Ltda, Bunge Limited, Emulzint Grupo, Puratos Group, Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V., Panco, Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Wickbold & Nosso PAGBPo Ind AlimentA�cias Ltda, PepsiCo Inc., Cereal Partners Worldwide S.A., Kobber Alimentos Ltda, Nestle S.A., NutrHouse Alimentos LTDA, The kellogg company, Dulca, Industria e Comercio Kodama Ltda, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Pandurata Alimentos Ltda., Panificadora Cepam Ltda, Grupo PAo De Acucar, Levitta, Linea Natura.

