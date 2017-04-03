FotoJet graphic designer provides an extremely easy way for users to design social media graphics, banner ads, posters, invitations and more other graphic designs online.

CHENGDU, CHINA, March 31, 2017 /24-7PressRelease/ — FotoJet (developed by PearlMountain Limited), is an online user-friendly graphic designer that can help users create unique and amazing designs at ease. There are 600+ professionally designed templates provided for users to choose from. Besides, they can also apply 500+ clipart images, search 93,000+ images from Internet and give the design a personal touch at disposal. What makes people more excited is that plenty of templates and resources are available for all users, so that they can get some artworks for free.

FotoJet graphic designer offers abundant stunning templates, including social media headers & posts, posters, flyers, invitations, cards, banner ads and more. All these templates are specifically designed and ready to use. Users can get some awesome creations in seconds just by replacing the default text with their own details.

FotoJet enables users to add personal information with handy text tools. 15+ preset word art and 80+ stylish fonts are equipped for users. It is free to adjust the text at will by modifying its color, size, effect and alignment. What’s more, FotoJet gives people the ability to add photos from computer, Facebook and stock photos. It is also flexible to edit personal photos freely to make them more professional.

Adding some clipart images will give another highlight to the design. Hundreds of delicate clipart images covering love, holiday and celebration will be a wonderful decoration for the creation. Users are allowed to search more images from Internet and adjust the added clipart images to suit the design. It is available to choose an artistically designed background image, a specific color or upload a photo as a new background.

Additionally, FotoJet makes it convenient for users to save, print or share graphic designs to popular social platforms after all adjustments are finished. With so many great features and stunning art resources, users will enjoy this handy graphic design tool and unleash their creativity to the most at https://www.fotojet.com/features/graphic-design/.

FotoJet is an online photo editing and graphic design tool developed by PearlMountain Limited. FotoJet is dedicated on graphic design and image processing technology, to provide users with the most convenient image editing services. Currently FotoJet already has millions of worldwide users.

