Readers again honor CyberPower as a leader for power protection in the best UPS and Power Conditioning Vendor category in the annual readers’ choice awards

Minneapolis, MN (PRWEB) December 28, 2016

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., a leader in power protection and management products, received the Silver Award for Best UPS and Power Conditioning Vendor in the ChannelPro-SMB 2016 Readers’ Choice Awards. Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners are named in each category.

The annual awards highlight the vendors, distributors, and professional organizations whose solutions, services, or programs best fit the requirements of SMBs and the channel pros who serve them.

The multiple-choice survey, which provided space for write-in responses, drew participation from more than 500 channel VARs, MSPs, integrators, system builders, and IT consultants. Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners are named in each category.

“We are gratified that such a large number of readers participated in our survey, underscoring their commitment to, and understanding of, the SMB market and the vendors, distributors, and professional associations with whom they partner,” said Cecilia Galvin, executive editor of ChannelPro-SMB. “The results are a true snapshot of the top IT product and service providers in today’s SMB channel.”

“Winning this award is great recognition for our company’s efforts,” said Brent Lovett, President of Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc. “An award like this is exceptional because it comes from the very people we have in mind when we design and build our products. That tells us we’re doing the right things for our customers, which is our most important measure of success.”

For a list of winners and finalists, visit ChannelProSMB.com.

About Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.



CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For product inquiries, call 1-877-901-1930 or email sales(at)cpsww(dot)com. To learn more, visit the CyberPower website.

About ChannelPro-SMB



ChannelPro-SMB, part of The ChannelPro Network, provides targeted business and technology information for IT channel partners who serve small and midsize businesses. Via a monthly magazine and associated online properties, ChannelPro-SMB delivers expert opinion, analysis, news, product reviews, and advice vital to a reseller’s business success. Perspectives from VARs, vendors, distributors, and analysts are spotlighted daily. No other media company focuses on the small and midsize marketplace like ChannelPro-SMB. More information is available at http://www.ChannelProNetwork.com.

©2016 Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc. CyberPower is a registered trademark and brand of Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

