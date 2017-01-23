DDC FPO & DDC USA Launch New Digital Marketing Service DDC Digital Solutions (DS)

The DDC Group’s North American divisions (DDC) launch a suite of solutions to empower companies with a sturdier digital marketing presence. Companies today must look to effectively portray a clear online presence in the ever-changing digital world. They need a quality brand image, a contemporary website and a strategy to continually optimize their online platforms.

As a global business process outsourcing (BPO) provider focused on reducing costs and increasing efficiencies for companies, DDC recognized this critical issue and knew that they could solve the need for companies who are looking to strengthen their digital marketing performance and ultimately boost sales.

The solution to this issue: DDC Digital Solutions (DS). This service focuses on building and optimizing company websites for advertisements and SEO functionality. DDC DS spearheads effective company branding and pinpoints application development for mobile and tablet-friendly website functionality.

“We understand how a vigorous digital marketing strategy can transform your business in today’s busy world. Both consumers and businesses alike are changing the way they look for goods and services, and it is largely taking place on the web. This means that companies need to change the way they market to potential customers. Whether our customers are looking to rebuild their website, create a mobile app, or develop a strategy that offers measurable results, DDC DS is a powerful solution set that adds tremendous value to your marketing and sales enablement efforts.” noted Chad Crotty, Vice President of DDC FPO & DDC USA.

DDC DS is the one-stop shop for your company’s digital marketing needs. To learn more about how you can take a load off, visit http://www.ddcfpo.com or http://www.theddcgroup.com.

DDC FPO and DDC USA are the North American divisions of The DDC Group, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) experts and solutions. With operations across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, DDC’s 3500-strong staff delivers services in more than 40 languages with cutting edge technology using ahead-of-the curve industry standards. DDC continually strives to develop custom systems that meet clients’ needs, while enhancing the quality, cost containment and labor elasticity of their back office operations.

