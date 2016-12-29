InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is submitting the VISI STRIPS to companies for their consideration.

For many people who depend on reading glasses for close work, keeping them within easy reach can be a challenge. Thanks to an inventor from Rockford, Ill., however, those glasses may no longer be needed for certain tasks.

She developed VISI STRIPS to enhance visibility of touch screen display in automobiles and other electronic devices. For instance, since it enlarges small print for greater legibility, it can improve automotive safety by giving the driver a better view of the vehicle’s touch screen display. At the same time it reduces eye strain and improves worker productivity for those using electronic devices with display screens. It is particularly appealing to individuals who are farsighted. Also, this invention is convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, it is durable, safe and easy to apply and remove.

The inventor’s personal experience inspired the idea. “I had trouble seeing the images on the display screen in my automobile and on my cell phone without reading glasses. Realizing how unsafe it was to have to reach for them and put them on, particularly while driving, I decided to find a safer way to see the screen,” she said.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

