Document imaging or electronic imaging is a technology that allows users to scan hard copy documents into computer system. Scanned documents are stored digitally in a system called digital version of document. Microfilm, printers, copiers, facsimile machines, document scanners, multifunction printers, archive writers and computer output microfilm (COM) are some forms of document imaging systems. Due to growing standardization of imaging from the business point of view, document imaging scanner modernizes various business processes. Additionally, improved effectiveness also generates competitive advantage and better customer satisfaction of document imaging scanner.

The advancement in technology coupled with adoption of compliance initiatives and the need for minimization in operating cost are the key factors associated with development of document imaging scanner market. The increasing demand of network scanners has affected the growth of document imaging scanner market positively. Document imaging scanners are referred as a larger infrastructure strategy. Document imaging scanner increases the sales potential for the resellers, especially when it is considered as a standalone solution.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the document imaging scanner market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with a forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on revenue (USD Million). The report also offers detailed competitive landscape of the global document imaging scanner market. It includes company market share analysis, product portfolio of the major industry participants. The report provides detailed segmentation of the document imaging scanner market based on application segment and region. Home, corporation, public office, retail store, medical institution, bank, educational institute, insurance and others are application segment of document imaging scanner market.

Major regional segments analyzed in this study include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. This report also provides further bifurcation of region on the country level. Major countries analyzed in this reports are U.S., Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Newgen Software, Inc., Epson America, Inc., Fujitsu Technology Solutions, Canon, Inc., Hewlett Packard Company and Eastman Kodak Company.

The report segments the global document imaging scanner market into:

Global Document Imaging Scanner: Application Segment Analysis

Home

Corporation

Public Office

Retail Store

Medical Institution

Bank

Educational Institute

Insurance

Others

Global Document Imaging Scanner: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

