Drs. Carolyn B. Crowell, Charissa McCune and Maria Ramirez, are now accepting new patients, with or without a referral, in need of a mouth guard in Avon, OH. Dr. Crowell and her associates recommend that all young athletes use a custom sports mouth guard to protect their teeth from serious injuries during athletic events. The doctors understand that it only takes one traumatic event to affect a child’s smile for life, and there are steps parents can take to prevent that trauma from occurring.

Mouth guards are designed to fit over the upper teeth. They should be very snug and fit the teeth like a glove for best results. Although only the upper teeth are covered by the mouth guard, the structure actually protects the entire mouth from trauma when used properly. Patients who choose to use these devices are less likely to suffer from



Soft tissue injuries

Jaw bone fractures

Cheek, lip or tongue lesions

Tooth fractures

Neck injuries

Concussions

There are numerous benefits for patients who receive a mouth guard in Avon, OH, from a qualified pediatric dentist. When custom mouth guards are made, they are designed to fit a child’s mouth completely. This makes them much more comfortable than non-custom guards, and also makes them more functional. Mouth guards that are properly fitted are more likely to stay in place, which increases their chances of performing correctly should an accident occur. Children are also more likely to wear their mouth guards if they are comfortable and do not inhibit their ability to breathe and talk like some non-custom options may do.

All children who participate in sports should have a mouth guard created for them by an Avon, OH pediatric dentist for best results. Those interested are invited to call Dr. Crowell’s office at 440-934-0149 to schedule an appointment.

