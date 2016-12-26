InventHelp is working to submit the E-STAND to appropriate companies for their consideration and possible feedback.

PITTSBURGH, PA (PRWEB) December 26, 2016

“I thought there needed to be a convenient way to hold and display my phone when playing the drums,” said an inventor, from North Port, Fla., “so I invented the E-STAND.”

The E-STAND provides an effective way to hold and support a laptop, tablet or smart phone. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional platforms and stands and it enables electronics to be charged during use. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. “My design conveniently supports and holds a variety of electronic devices.”

The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-TPA-2341, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

