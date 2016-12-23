Attorney Julia A. Pucci, of the Elgin family law firm Pucci | Pirtle, LLC, has been recognized by the Lawyers of Distinction organization among the top 10 percent of attorneys in the United States.

Elgin, IL (PRWEB) December 23, 2016

The Elgin law firm of Pucci | Pirtle, LLC is pleased to announce that Partner Julia A. Pucci has been certified as a member of the Lawyers of Distinction organization. Membership is reserved for only the top 10 percent of attorneys in the United States. Pucci was recognized for her outstanding professional success and customer service within her family law practice.

The Lawyers of Distinction organization selects attorneys for membership based on their qualifications, license, reputation, experience, and disciplinary record. Candidates are identified by a nomination process, which includes independent research. Attorneys who are invited for membership must attain a high degree of peer recognition and professional competence.

Elgin Family Law Attorney Julia A. Pucci is a Founding Partner of Pucci | Pirtle, LLC. Pucci primarily focuses her practice in divorce and custody litigation. She graduated cum laude with a B.A. in Sociology and Political Science from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois, and went on to obtain her J.D. from St. Louis University School of Law. She is a certified mediator and guardian ad litem. Pucci works diligently and compassionately to obtain the best possible outcomes for her clients and their children.

She has been recognized by AVVO as a “Top Rated Family Law Attorney” based on exceptional client reviews and peer recommendations. She has also been named a “Top 40 Under 40” Attorney by The National Advocates organization.

Pucci is an active member of the Illinois State Bar Association, where she served on the Family Law Section Council, and the Kane County Bar Association, where she served as chair of the Practice Management and Small Firm Committees. Additionally, Pucci has authored numerous publications within the Illinois State Bar Association’s Newsletter.

About Pucci | Pirtle, LLC:

The Illinois family law firm of Pucci | Pirtle, LLC is located in Elgin, Illinois. The experienced attorneys represent individuals with matters pertaining to family law, divorce, real estate, and criminal defense. In addition to its Elgin location, Pucci Pirtle has offices in St. Charles, and Algonquin.

