Siborg is hosting an end-of-the-year sale on their tweezer-based multimeters, including the LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers LCR-meters starting December 26th, 2016.

To celebrate the coming New Year, Canadian Siborg Systems Inc. will be offering their popular tweezers-based devices for a discounted price starting on December 26th, 2016 at 12:00 am. This sale will include the best-selling LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers devices as well as task kits. The sales pricing will be available in the LCR-Reader Store and Siborg’s Amazon Sales channels in Canada, USA and Europe until December 31st at 11:59 PM.

Siborg offers many tweezer-like handheld devices and accessories for testing Surface Mount Technology, including the popular LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers LCR-meters. These devices combine a lightweight LCR-meter and a set of tweezers acting as probes. They are able to quickly test components by simply grasping them by the tweezers, making a high accuracy measurement instantly, and providing secondary values such as the ESR on the devices’ built-in display.

The LCR-Reader has become Siborg’s best selling device by offering the same functionality and high accuracy found on Smart Tweezers at a lower-price. The LCR-Reader is controlled with a one-button navigation and offers a 0.5% basic accuracy. In 2016, Siborg finalized a calibration fixture that is able to test the full measurement range of the LCR-Reader. This fixture had been certified by Navair Technologies in Toronto providing the ability to grant NIST traceable calibration for calibrated devices.

Features on the LCR-Reader include:



Fully automatic and manual L, C, R and ESR values

Basic accuracy of 0.5%

NIST traceable calibration certificate

Automatic best range selection

Rechargeable Li-Ion battery with micro-USB charging

1 oz. weight

The flagship Smart Tweezers line of handheld LCR-meters have become an essential tool among professionals, especially on production lines, for the extensive menus and high accuracy. This model offers more features and customization for measurements than the LCR-Reader, including offset subtraction and continuity testing. Released earlier this year was a Bluetooth enabled model, the ST5S-BT. This model allows the Smart Tweezers device to send measurement values to dedicated apps and computers running programs such as National Instruments’ LabView to remotely record the results that can later be processed or saved. Features on Smart Tweezers ST-5S include:



Automatic and manual L, C, R, ESR, and Z test modes

0.2% Basic accuracy

NIST traceable calibration certificate

Automatic best range selection

Adjustable test signal levels

Diode/short testing

Semi-automatic offset subtraction

Joystick-like navigation with extensive menu

Li-Ion battery

1 oz. Weight

The LCR-Reader Store offers customers a wide range of accessories for LCR-Reader and Smart Tweezers including spare probes, extra batteries, etc, and other devices that make testing SMDs more efficient, including:



Kelvin Probe Connector for Smart Tweezers and LCR-Reader; a shielded two-wire extension kit with 5 attachments (alligator clips, spade connector, long and medium pin-probes, multimeter clips) that allow Smart Tweezers and LCR-Reader to measure components larger than the tweezers would allow.

LED Test Tweezers with 12 VDC output and adjustable current ratings to test LEDs; an included connector cable allows the device to be used as tweezer-probes and can test shorts, wires, fuses, circuitry, etc.

SMD Multimeter Test Tweezers; a low-cost alternative for tweezer-probe precision that connects to any multimeter with 4mm jacks; best for measurements that do not require high accuracy

The store will be offering up to 20% off task kits like LCR-Reader Professional Plus and the Smart Tweezers Pro that includes additional accessories and Kelvin Probe connector. There are many kits to choose from that combine accessories and devices for a lower price than buying each separately.

Siborg’s end of year sale will begin at 12:00AM on December 26th, 2016 until January 1st, 2017, at 11:59PM in the LCR-Reader Store and through Siborg’s Amazon Sales Channels.

About Siborg Systems Inc.



Established in 1994, Siborg is a source of engineering hardware and software tools for the semiconductor and electronics industry. Located in the city of Waterloo, Ontario, it enjoys being a part of the local world-renowned high-tech community.

For more information:



24 Combermere Crescent



Waterloo, Ontario



Canada, N2L 5B1

Phone: 1-519-888-9906



Toll Free: 1-877-823-7576



Fax: 1-519-725-9522



Online: http://www.siborg.com

