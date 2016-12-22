A private cloud approach provides for security and flexibility. GPUs by AMD will be the key enablement technology to deliver workstation-class graphic performance.

EpiGrid, LLC, who delivers game-changing private cloud solutions for SOLIDWORKS, was recently named a SOLIDWORKS Certified Solution. EpiGrid solutions provides customers infrastructure, network, and backup and management services on a scalable and secure global infrastructure. In addition, EpiGrid offers a world-class virtual workstation (VDI), allowing customers to run SOLIDWORKS on any device from anywhere.

Announced as the first SOLIDWORKS Certified Service Partner to offer a cloud solution in 2014, EpiGrid has lead the transition for SOLIDWORKS users to the cloud for improved mobility, security and collaboration. SOLIDWORKS Service Partners specialize in the professional implementation, customization, and support of SOLIDWORKS products to meet specific customer needs and to maximize productivity.

As a new SOLIDWORKS Certified Solution Partner, EpiGrid is positioned as the only partner offering solutions for running SOLIDWORKS in a private cloud, ensuring customers can meet stringent security, and compliance requirements. In addition to the private cloud hosting, EpiGrid has announced their complete offering of managed cloud solutions including, on-premise cloud, dedicated cloud as well as co-located and hybrid clouds.

EpiGrid’s highly qualified staff includes Certified SOLIDWORKS Professionals (CSWP), Certified SOLIDWORKS Experts (CSWE), Certified SOLIDWORKS Professionals-Data Management (CPDM) and Certified DriveWorks Professionals. In addition, the company partners with SOLIDWORKS Value Added Resellers to streamline the sales, implementation and management processes.

“This certification is a huge benefit for our clients,” said EpiGrid CTO, Chad Garrish. “EpiGrid is the only Certified SOLIDWORKS Solution Partner offering cloud and virtualized environments that is also a Certified SOLIDWORKS Service Partner,” said Garrish. “This is a significant differentiator as we are capable of supporting an end-to-end SOLIDWORKS cloud environment. We help our customers rethink their strategies for CAD environments, true design collaboration and cloud deployment. Companies from all avenues of the SOLIDWORKS community understand the value EpiGrid can offer as a partner.”

“AMD’s professional multi-user GPU technology is virtualized graphics done right and is a key enabler to deliver workstation-class graphics from EpiGrid’s Cloud Services,” said Michael DeNeffe, Director of Cloud Graphics for AMD, “SOLIDWORKS delivered from the cloud, lets designers and engineers optimize their workflows simply and securely from anywhere on any device.”

To learn more about EpiGrid, customers should contact their SolidWorks reseller or visit http://www.EpiGrid.com. To learn more about SOLIDWORKS EPDM and Dassault Systèmes, visit http://www.SolidWorks.com.

EpiGrid, LLC, is a comprehensive information systems service provider with a passion for supplying hardware and software technology solutions for engineering industries with a focus on engineering software implementation and management, data management systems and design optimization technology. EpiGrid provides a full range of hosted and cloud enabled engineering environments complete with service bureau capability. For the latest news, information, or an online demonstration, visit our Web site http://www.epigrid.com or call +1-470-248-1013.

Powered by the Dassault Systèmes 3DExperience Platform, SOLIDWORKS 3D applications help millions of engineers and designers succeed through innovation. SOLIDWORKS delivers an intuitive experience in product design, simulation, publishing, data management, and environmental impact assessment. For the latest news, information, or an online demonstration, visit our Web site (http://www.solidworks.com) or call 1-800-693-9000 (outside of North America, call +1-781-810-5011).

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 150,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit http://www.3ds.com.

