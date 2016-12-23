ezPaycheck 2017 payroll software has just been released with next year’s tax tables for small to mid-size business owners. Get the details by visiting http://www.halfpricesoft.com.

ezPaycheck from Halfpricesoft.com has just been updated and released with the 2017 tax tables for the upcoming year. The easy-to-use payroll software was designed for small to mid-size businesses to speed up payroll tax calculation, paycheck printing and tax form w2, w3, 941 & 940 filing. Customers can now benefit from the bundle version of ezPaycheck (2016-2017) to file tax forms for a limited time offer of only $99! This offer will enable businesses to file forms, process payroll and other payroll tasks, in-house.

“Latest ezPaycheck 2017 payroll software has been released with next year’s tax tables.” explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com

EzPaycheck business payroll software is an innovative application created specifically for small and midsize business owners. The easy to use and inexpensive graphical interface allows customers to print paychecks as well as W2, W3, 940, 941 forms all within one software application. Please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com for further details and trial version.

If you are a current ezPaycheck 2016 user, do NOT install this new version before you complete 2016 paychecks. With ezPaycheck 2017, you can still access your 2016 paychecks, view reports and print 2016 W2 forms.

This current 2017 version includes:

-2017 tax federal and state tax tables.



-2016 Form 941



-2016 W2 and W3 forms



-2016 Form 940

The main features include but are not limited to:



Offers free customer support for software during trial period and after purchase

Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees

Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge

Supports network access for 2-10 users

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously

Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3

Priced at $89 per calendar year, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business owner.



Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

About Halfpricesoft.com



Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.

