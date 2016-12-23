Online Travel Agency brings holiday cheer to homeless teenage mothers with toy donations.

Fareportal, a high-tech, high-touch travel company that powers a next generation travel concierge, surprised the Mother & Child Program at Covenant House with toys for each of the children yesterday. The Mother & Child Program at Covenant House specializes in helping homeless teenage mothers through the challenges of pregnancy and parenthood as well as offering resources to create a brighter future for themselves and their child. Additionally, Fareportal made a donation of $5,000 to help provide every young adult in Covenant House’s New York City program with a gift card for the holidays.

Fareportal has been working with Covenant House for over 8 years and has contributed to a number of their programs. In addition to the annual Toy Drive, Fareportal has worked with the Job Training Program by offering workshops, conducting mock interviews, and hiring promising graduates of the program into internships and full-time positions.

“The Covenant House has helped countless young people out of homelessness and on a path to a successful future,” said Sam S. Jain, CEO of Fareportal. “We first began our relationship with Covenant House in 2008 and we are happy to support their organization in any way we can, especially during the holidays.”

Fareportal has a longstanding commitment to helping communities in need through charitable donations and volunteer work. The company is always seeking out new opportunities to get involved with charity organizations both at home and abroad.

Fareportal is a high-tech, high-touch travel company that powers a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact center, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships; providing access to over 450 airlines, 150,000 hotels, and hundreds of car rental companies that serve millions of customers every year. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands, including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yield international travel and add-on ancillaries.

