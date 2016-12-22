The new 24-bed ER, located on US Highway 19 North, will provide comprehensive emergency services to the community and area residents.

Florida Hospital North Pinellas is inviting the community to get a first look at the new Palm Harbor Emergency Room. The new full service ER, located at 34106 US Highway 19 North, will offer residents easier access to the same level of critical care found at the hospital emergency room.

The 24-bed Palm Harbor ER will be open 24- hours a day, seven-days-a-week. It will provide adult and pediatric emergency care, as well as overnight observation care to patients that require additional monitoring. The Palm Harbor ER is equipped with onsite imaging, including X-ray, ultrasound, and a 64-slice CT scan. It also has onsite laboratory and pharmacy services. The Palm Harbor ER is staffed with board-certified emergency physicians and clinicians trained in emergency medicine. Currently, it has added approximately 75 new jobs to the area.

“We are proud to bring the residents of Palm Harbor and the surrounding communities better access to first class emergency care,” said Patricia Williams, President & CEO at Florida Hospital North Pinellas. “From cuts and broken bones to chest pain and stroke symptoms, this new ER will provide comprehensive emergency services to community members when they need it most.”

The main hospital has provided healthcare to residents in Pinellas and Pasco counties since 1927. Adventist Health System began operations at Florida Hospital North Pinellas in 2010, and has since invested over $70 million in state-of-the-art technology and expansion of healthcare services in the West Pasco and North Pinellas communities. Florida Hospital North Pinellas is an Accredited Chest Pain Center and Primary Stroke Center.

It has been recognized as a Top General Hospital by Leapfrog Group, a recognition attained by only 56 hospitals in the nation, and is also consistently recognized as one of the safest hospitals in Pinellas County with an “A” grade in Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Score.

Florida Hospital North Pinellas, located in Tarpon Springs, is a 168-bed, full-service hospital specializing in cardiovascular medicine, emergency medicine, orthopedics, wound healing, sleep medicine and general surgery including minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures. Florida Hospital North Pinellas has been nationally recognized by the American Heart Association, the American Stroke Association, The Joint Commission, and The Leapfrog Group, for excellence in providing quality patient care. Florida Hospital North Pinellas serves both the Pinellas and Pasco communities of West Central Florida. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, visit http://www.FHNorthPinellas.com.

The Florida Hospital West Florida Region is a not- for- profit 1,295-bed hospital system composed of Florida Hospital Tampa/Pepin Heart Institute, Florida Hospital Carrollwood, Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care, Florida Hospital North Pinellas, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Florida Hospital Zephyrhills, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Sebring, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Lake Placid and Florida Hospital Wauchula. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, visit FloridaHospital.com.



