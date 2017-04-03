Footage.net’s 2017 NAB exhibition will feature a diverse group of leading footage companies, including ABCNEWS VideoSource, Bridgeman Footage, FootageBank, Global ImageWorks, HOsiHO, INA and Reelin’ in the Years Productions, offering NAB attendees an introduction to the world-class footage sources available for search and screening through Footage.net, the world’s premier online platform for stock footage search and discovery.

A select group of leading footage companies will take part in Footage.net’s 2017 NAB exhibition, offering NAB attendees a unique opportunity to discover new footage sources, meet footage providers in person and delve into the ins and outs of locating, acquiring and using footage.

“Providing our footage partners with a forum to meet producers and present their content is a top priority for us at the NAB Show,” said David Seevers, Footage.net Chief Marketing Officer. “So our partner companies will be front and center at our NAB booth.”

The 2017 NAB Show is set to take place from April 24 to 27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Footage.net booth will be located in the South Hall, Lower, #14,810. As one of the world’s largest production shows, NAB brings together a huge number of production professionals, the majority of which are there to learn about production resources and make purchase plans and decisions.

“NAB has long been known as a technology and hardware show, where broadcast engineers come to find out about the latest gear,” said David Seevers. “But over the last few years, with cutting-edge production technology becoming more available to independent producers, NAB has evolved into an annual destination for production professionals of every kind. They’re eager to learn about new production tools and trends, so it’s a great forum for introducing them to our footage partners and presenting footage as an easily accessible creative option.”

Footage.net partner companies set to participate this year include: ABCNEWS VideoSource, Bridgeman Footage, FootageBank, Global ImageWorks, HOsiHO, INA, and Reelin’ in the Years Productions. These companies represent the key footage categories available for search and screening through Footage.net, including television news, premium stock footage, aerial footage, arts & entertainment, archival footage and iconic musical performances.

Featured Footage Partners

ABCNEWS VideoSource is the content licensing division for ABCNEWS. The VideoSource collection spans from 1964 to the present.

Bridgeman Footage is the premier destination for art, culture and historic footage. Bridgeman Footage is a division of Bridgeman Images, the art and history licensing specialists, distributing multi-media packages to creative professionals and TV broadcasters worldwide. Bridgeman’s rights managed footage collection is comprised of new and exclusive films, including historical archive, artist profiles and biographies, archaeological sites, world travel and vintage animation.



Two thirds of their collection is represented exclusively by Bridgeman Footage. They have recently implemented an advanced download feature that allows clients to explore the diversity within their archive at their own leisure. They’re adding new clips daily, with thousands of clips available offline and their expert research team is available and ready to help you tell your story.

FootageBank specializes in premium quality large format rights managed clips. The industry leader in fully released locations, professional sports, and playback content, FootageBank works with all forms of scripted productions. With over 120,000 clips, FootageBank is committed to representing high quality footage creators and preserving and promoting value in clip licensing.

The Global ImageWorks (GIW) archive is a large curated collection of diverse footage created by award winning filmmakers, cinematographers, correspondents and production companies.



The archive contains both deep content and stock shots. Their growing selection of online “Buy Now” royalty free and rights ready footage is another way they make unique, high quality footage available to each and every production. Global ImageWorks is the exclusive clip administrator for several highly acclaimed iconic television shows including Austin City Limits, Time Life’s History of Rock & Roll Interviews, The Dick Cavett Show and Omnibus. They also represent the visually captivating films and photos of Harold Lloyd. Global ImageWorks offers a variety of licensing options including rights-managed, royalty-free and rights-ready. Clients can access Global ImageWorks Premium Collection, flexible pricing and free In-house Research. Global ImageWorks has the stock shots & the deep content producers need to connect with their audience.

HOsiHO is a young French agency entirely dedicated to aerial views of the world.



Footage is mainly in 4K and shot by drones, but also by helicopters or planes. HOsiHO started three years ago by building a strong collection of France’s landmarks. Now HOsiHO welcomes footage and stills from Europe and the world. Innovation and creativity is the core of HOsiHO’s curated collections of amazing stock images created by an always-growing group of talented professionals, based worldwide. HOsiHO – meaning High So High in French – offers a standard royalty-free license for all the represented images and a unique ‘Shoot-On-Demand’ service in case a specific image is missing.

INA is now one of the largest footage sources in the world. Since 1975, INA has worked to gather and conserve the images and sounds that underpin our collective memory, give them meaning and share them with the world. For their professional clients, the INAmediapro website provides free and immediate access to over 1.5 million hours of digitized video and audio treasures spanning a century of modern and international history. INA’s content includes exciting collections added daily.

Reelin’ In The Years Productions is the world’s premier source for footage of musical artists, entertainers & history makers. Reelin’ In The Years archive holds over 20,000 hours from the last 90 years available for license to all forms of media. In addition to their world renown music footage library, they also exclusively represent the rights to The Merv Griffin Show, The Sir David Frost Archive, The Rona Barrett Archive and numerous other extensive libraries which contain over 6,000 hours of in-depth interviews with the 20th Century’s icons of film and television, politics, comedy, literature, art, science, fashion and sports, filmed between 1962-2012. The archive is so vast that whether you’re looking for music footage from The Beatles to Beyonce, entertainment from Bette Davis to Jerry Seinfeld, history makers from Dr. Martin Luther King to President Bill Clinton, Reelin’ In The Years Productions will have the perfect footage for your project.

Come learn about these and the other great collections available through Footage.net at booth #SL14810.

About Footage.net



Footage.net is the world’s premier online resource for stock footage research. Since 1994, Footage.net has focused on meeting the needs of both footage users and footage providers. Today, Footage.net remains committed to helping users find the best footage as quickly and easily as possible; generating new leads and licensing opportunities for our member archives; and strengthening the footage licensing industry as a whole. Our dedicated footage search engine makes it easy for creative professionals to search multiple world-class footage collections simultaneously and view over 3.5 million clips, many of which are available for download. Our Global Search partners include some of the best-known companies in the stock footage industry, including ABCNEWS VideoSource, AP Archive, Getty Images, FootageBank, Framepool, Historic Films, Producers Library and Reelin’ in the Years Productions, as well as some exciting specialist collections, such as NatureFootage, CriticalPast and Celebrity Footage. Footage.net is also home to the Zap Email, used every day by creative professionals to send footage requests instantly to over 50 top footage providers.

