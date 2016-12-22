From fridges that tell owners when something is wrong, to ovens that prepare meals to personal taste, the 2017 wave of Kelowna appliances is bringing convenience to a whole new level.

Whether it’s the latest must-have smartphone or 4K ultra HD TV, Okanagan residents are happy to ride the technology bandwagon. And with the way Kelowna appliances are developing, the local appliance experts, Genier’s Appliances, advises these devices will soon play a major role as home automation becomes increasingly prevalent.

According to a recent report by Statista, an online agency that tracks industry trends across a range of consumer markets, the smart home revolution is poised to take off. The report indicates that current market penetration for Canadian homeowners that use digitally connected and controlled devices currently sits at three per cent. However, by 2021, that number is expected to increase to 27.7 per cent.

Michael Bowman, a sales associate with Genier’s Appliances in Vernon, agrees that the smart appliance evolution is still in its infancy, but has noticed signs that it’s already starting to take off.

“It’s just so new to our industry that it’s only just catching on now,” he says. “For some people, having that level of convenience is important. And for people who are into gadgets, they’ll be right into it.

“As we move forward, and this type of technology enters new industries, people are going to be more apt to getting into it. As we’ve already seen, everyone has to have the new smartphone or the new smart TV. These appliances are just one more thing that you can apply to your life.”

For an example of how new technology in Kelowna appliances is opening up new options for consumers, Bowman points to the Miele’s RemoteVision program. Using Wi-Fi technology, the German appliance manufacturer is able to create a virtual link between their products and the company’s monitoring centre.

Whenever there’s a problem with an appliance—for instance, if a freezer starts to thaw out—it will alert Miele, who in turn will notify the homeowner.

“They were one of the first ones to come out with this technology,” says Bowman. “As long as you register the appliance, they’ll contact you if any problems arise. Even if you’re away on holiday, you’ll know.”

Bowman also points to the ever-evolving list of smart features found in ovens and ranges. Dacor’s Discovery professional smart oven series comes with a dedicated Android tablet that enables remote operation. It’ll let the owner preheat the oven while they’re coming home from work, or download cook settings so that it will prepare meals to their specific taste.

Similarly, Jenn-Air’s flagship Culinary Centre enables state-of-the-art Wi-Fi connectivity though the use of a smartphone app. Bowman says the appliance is like having a personal chef in the kitchen.

“It basically does everything for you, which is a big selling feature,” he says. “It’s designed to give you the perfect meal every time. Once you set in the information for how you want it done, the oven just takes over.

“You can pick whatever meat or vegetable you want to cook and it recommends what pans to use, you can set your doneness levels, it’ll tell you where to insert the probe, and even which rack to put it on.”

In addition to fridges and ovens, Bowman notes that laundry pairs are also using smart technology. Whirlpool’s new top-load washer and dryer set handles everything from ordering laundry supplies to automatically running loads during off-peak hours.

Genier’s has been helping Okanagan homeowners take care of their families with the finest home and kitchen appliances for more than 50 years. Genier’s expansive live Vernon showroom houses close to 60 of the world’s best brands and more selection than any other store in the Interior, including offering appliances to Kelowna and Kamloops.

