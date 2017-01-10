Dec. 2, 2016 -YouTube is a popular online-video website among the world; everyone can share and watch interesting videos, but YouTube is restricted to download videos from it. In that case, a YouTube video downloader is a necessary. Gihosoft TubeGet is a good example of all YouTube downloaders, as it’s completely free, easy-to-use, and capable of downloading every video in almost every video website.

As a new product, Gihosoft has been devoted a lot of time and energy into it, and the software now is strong in function and can meet different demands of users. Next are some main features about the software:

Easy to use and absolutely free of charge to get videos from YouTube in SD or HD, as well as 4k format, so everyone is able to keep any videos in the computer to watch offline.

As Gihosoft TubeGet can parse almost all the streaming website URL, such as YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo, Metacafe, Break, Netflix, Veoh, Blip.tv and so on, so whoever install the free YouTube downloader software can make full use of its strength to download almost all the videos online.

For convenience, Gihosoft TubeGet can download clips up to 5 at the same time, including playlists, channels and other contents. Besides, it also can download contents in different formats and resolutions as you want. Moreover, the software can limit the bandwidth while downloading the video, protecting the normal network speed of work.

YouTube not only has a large number of videos, but also owns a variety of beautiful songs. Based on that, Gihosoft TubeGet develops a function, which can directly extract MP3 from a video without downloading the whole video. So just copy and paste the URL to get MP3 from the video, and enjoy the good melody.

To provide a better experience for users, Gihosoft has always been dedicated to rectify the bugs exist in the application and optimize the operation. Hope this product will bring a new experience to all the users.

Pricing and Availability

Gihosoft TubeGet is completely free for personal and non-commercial use. Any one can free download it in the Gihosoft official website: https://www.gihosoft.com/free-youtube-downloader.html

