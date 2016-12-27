Thailand Board of Investment Announces Opportunity Thailand Conference – February 15, 2017

The Thailand Board of Investment’s New York office, announces the first annual “Opportunity Thailand” Conference, taking place in Bangkok, on February 15th, 2017.

The one day conference will focus on the Royal Thai Government’s commitment to continually improve the country’s business environment to ensure that Thailand remains a leading investment destination for foreign companies doing business in Asia and beyond.

At the conference, the Thai Government will unveil its “Thailand 4.0” strategy and announce further changes in policy that will help underpin Thailand’s corporate investment climate.

“Thailand is an important part of the Asian economic ecosystem,” said Deputy Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment, Ms. Ajarin Pattanapanchai, “Our country is one of the favored foreign direct investment destinations for North American, European, and Asian companies in the ASEAN region.”

“The “Opportunity Thailand” conference will be a dialogue between the Thai Government, policy makers, the Thailand Board of Investment, our existing investors, and our future investors,” added Deputy Secretary General Pattanapanchai, “We want to ensure that we are on the same page as the companies doing business in our country so we can develop a business environment that works for them and for the Thai people.”

The day-long conference will be opened by Mrs. Hirunya Suchinai, the Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment, and will feature a key-note presentation by H.E. General Prayuth Chan-Ocha, Thailand’s Prime Minister.

Attendees will be comprised of a mix of investors, representing businesses already operating in Thailand, as well as those considering opening operations in the Kingdom. Also attending will be a wide-range of Thai law-makers and policy advisors, participating in the commerce-focused dialogue, as well as site consultants and business advisors from around the world.

“We are committed to ensuring we have a healthy economy,” said Deputy Secretary General Pattanapanchai, “and we believe that a robust foreign direct investment environment is one of the core components of a thriving economy.”

About BOI



The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) is the investment promotion agency for Thailand that facilitates foreign direct investment. BOI’s services are free of charge and customized to help business succeed in Thailand. For more information, please visit http://www.boi.go.th and http://www.thinkasiainvestthailand.com

