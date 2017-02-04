The ecommerce industry is growing exponentially. Sources such as Internet Retailer have projected that by the year 2020, this industry will be hauling in more than $2 trillion annually. As for the present, think tanks are projecting a $400 billion annual haul in the U.S. alone, with a large chunk of that coming during seasonal shopping rushes. With conglomerate marketplaces like Amazon dominating, today’s online retailer needs to be as creative as possible to stay ahead of the game.

Most retailers sell on more than one channel. For instance, a 3dcart retailer may also be hosting their wares on eBay, Amazon and even channels such as Jet, Newegg and Etsy. What can make cross-channel selling difficult is the lack of coordinated logistics, a uniform customer contact ability, and true, rich analytics that show buyer behavior and trends over an omni-channel presence. But newer 3dcart CRM solutions are helping retailers keep a competitive edge by delivering these real-time analytics paired with a customer relationship interface that helps them better connect with their growing customer base.

Following the Customer Journey

Creating a loyal customer base that continues to grow and improve your ROI requires rich data. Retailers need to be in the know about the customer journey, trends and behavior, so they can make small changes that have a big impact on their bottom line. An integrated solution derives and delivers real-time analytics that empowers a retailer to discover what customers are buying, when, what they are returning and why, and what their shipping preferences are. Of course, true CRM also delivers rich customer contact details, giving retailers an easier way to enhance the relationship.

Cross-Channel Data

In a perfect ecommerce world, all channels would communicate with each other. But this is not the case. For example, Amazon does not talk to Esty, and 3dcart does not talk to eBay. But with a cross-channel solution, this communication barrier is breached. Retailers can instead focus on their real numbers, so they can make omni-channel decisions that enrich their bottom line and grow their ROI.

Improved Lead Nurturing

Sometimes customers are not ready to buy. Other times they just need an informative newsletter, reminder or a cart abandonment email. But few shopping carts and marketplaces integrate these highly desirable features. Typically, added apps and plugins are require, often coming at a premium price. With a CRM SaaS, much of these key marketing elements can be automated and tracked, giving retailers that sell cross-channel the upper hand.

Enhanced Project Management

Newer CRM solutions for ecommerce also come with bundled sets of features that serve to benefit back office efficiency. For instance, many integrate with project management systems like Zoho, or feature custom solutions for task management, events and reminders that help the entire workplace run more seamlessly. The customer service team benefits, too, with the ability to access customer profiles that include order and shipping/return history.

Gaining the Upper Hand

The ecommerce industry moves at lightning speed, with new trends emerging each year. Retailers need to keep their ears to the ground in order to keep up. Staying a step ahead of the game may be easier than it sounds. When armed with the right marketing weapons, revenue windfalls and seasonal wins can be more easily achieved for the wise e-retailer.