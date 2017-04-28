The value of mobile application development and maintenance cannot be stressed enough. Wherever you look today, the mobile app has made a huge presence in every walk of the human life. From keeping an eye on your infant child’s needs via camera, or maintaining a track of your teenage children’s web surfing habits, or perhaps strengthening home security while you are away on vacation, everything is available at your fingertips.

This development is not only taking place in one particular sector but on the contrary, it is compassing all known areas of human need and survival. The application development and maintenance goes hand in hand, which is why several contenders in the market take a unique approach in providing the best of what the technology has to offer you.

Not only the IT & Software companies, but several small businesses or start-ups are making headway in this sector. Such a sprout has presented the public with great options from choosing an online grocery store which also provides a delivery service to your doorstep, to selecting a courier who will come and collect the parcel from you. Even tailors, who pay you a visit, take measurements, collect the clothing and come back with a tailored pair of beautiful clothes.

Calling for a cab is a thing of the past when you can easily order one with a few taps on the smartphone. So is reserving movie tickets to flight tickets. The entire world has shrunk to fit in your fingertips.

Even with all this incredible advancement, it is no wonder that various other horizons remain unconquered. Examples include the field of medicine that can benefit significantly with the introduction of Artificial Intelligence. Also, the education sector which is a never ending struggle to reinvent new forms of teaching methods; will gain a huge boost if the current technology was put in everyone’s palms and taught to (or intending to) support the creative and scientific skills among children.

Mobile application development and maintenance includes another chapter too; it is Cyber Security. Security is not only essential in the aspect of safeguarding your hard-earned money, but it is also as well significant in maintaining your privacy. Since mobile applications work only on Internet, it is of utmost necessity to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of one and all connected to the cyberspace.

There is a more than ever rise in software engineers today than two decades ago. The drastic increase in mobile application development and maintenance took place since mobile smartphone manufacturers decided to make cloned-devices all of which run on a standard operating system. This makes it easier to control, supervise and most importantly, gives authority to the user to tweak the mobile settings and bring in extra usability features as an Add-on.

While the progress of Internet-led revolution seems unstoppable, what remains to be seen is how far does it go in the next five or ten years. Certainly, the requirement for smart systems is upsurping with no end.