Loctek, a leading global manufacturer of health and wellness office solutions, will showcase a collection of workspace innovations at CES 2017 in Las Vegas this week. An emphasis on movement will be a central theme of Loctek’s booth.

Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall – booth #12941, January 3rd, 2017–Loctek, a leading global manufacturer of health and wellness office solutions, will showcase a collection of workspace innovations at CES 2017 in Las Vegas this week, January 5-8.

An emphasis on movement will be a central theme of Loctek’s booth. “This will be another exciting year for our company because we have the best new office products for a healthier way of working at a computer,” said Lane Xiang, CEO of Loctek. “In addition to our ergonomic solutions, we are introducing a collection of products designed to add movement into the typical office environment.”

The company will be introducing two new lines of desktop risers, building off of the success it had with its classic MT101 Series. The new series on display at CES will be:

MT104 Series- Featuring an improved keyboard tray that allows separate height adjustments, quick release and negative tilting for healthier wrist positions. The adjustable tilting surface avoids unhealthy slouching while reading or writing. Built-in power grommets and USB ports for all your devices close at hand.

MT103 Series- Designed without pre-determined height settings, so you can easily adjust the standing desk to match your exact height requirements. A compact design lets you easily integrate the desk into your current layout while making the most of available desk space.

Loctek will also be showcasing an updated selection of its Wellness Workspace line of products that provide a comprehensive “Sit-Stand-Move” approach to the office workday. The Wellness Workspace offers a three-part solution for a healthier, more comfortable way of working, including:

1. Ergonomic Monitor Mount- Enables users to maintain a neutral shoulder, neck and back position while also minimizing screen glare.



2. Height Adjustable Desk- Quickly and seamlessly transitions between sitting and standing with just a touch of the digital control panel.



3. Under Desk Bike -Simply roll the bike under your height adjustable desk to get a satisfying, light exercise without making you sweat or distracting you from work.

store.loctek.us/wellness-workspace-solution

Loctek’s desktop risers, Workspace Wellness combination, ergonomic mounts, TV mounts and additional audio/visual peripherals will be on display and available for public trials without an appointment at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, booth #12941.

Loctek designs and manufactures ergonomic solutions that bring healthy movement to the modern workplace. Products include height adjustable desks, sit-stand desktop workstations and computer monitor mounts. The company’s fitness line includes stationary exercise bikes, foldable x-bikes and bikes designed to be used while working with computers. Loctek is also a top selling global brand of AV mounting solutions including TV mounts, TV carts and tablet stands. More information about the company is available on its website: http://www.loctek.us.

