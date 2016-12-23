IntelliBoard partners with eCreators to provide comprehensive reporting options for clients using the Moodle LMS in Australia and Southeast Asia

IntelliBoard, a premier reporting and analytics provider for the Moodle™ LMS and recipient of Best of Elearning! 2016 Award of Excellence, announced a new partnership with eCreators. eCreators, a BRW “Top 100 Fast Company,” and certified Moodle provider, offers its clients in Australia and southeast Asia dynamic content, tools and incredible support for Learnbook and Moodle.

eCreators’ clients can now seamlessly access IntelliBoard through their Learnbook and Moodle LMS platforms. IntelliBoard provides user-friendly, on-demand reporting including easy-to-read charts, graphs, tables and the exciting new Learner Dashboard. eLearning decision makers have the ability to use the analytics to help make informed, prompt decisions with real-time data, improving workflow for businesses, educational institutions, and other Moodle™ LMS users.

Anatoliy Kochnev, Intelliboard’s CEO shared, “eCreators is a huge force in Australia and southeast Asia, with an incredible reputation. IntelliBoard is excited to partner with eCreators, an eLearning provider with a dedicated team and a passion for online education and learning technology. The reporting and analytics functionalities that IntelliBoard provides to eCreators’ learning clients will help empower their learning strategies with purposefully-built tools – tools that can inform, drive, and focus learning in ways that Moodle™ LMS users never previously had easy access to do.”

“Having worked in the LMS and Moodle sector for the past 10 years, it’s very exciting to partner with Intelliboard and bring a new suite of tools to our current and future clients. Reporting and analytics are critical elements for the management of successful learning programs and the support of learners. As eCreators expands the breadth of our services, partnering with great companies like Intelliboard accelerates our deployment of new and innovative solutions,” stated Dean Saunders, eCreators CEO.

IntelliBoard.net offers analytic and reporting services to education communities and institutions who use the Moodle™ LMS. IntelliBoard extracts the statistical data collected in Moodle™ and presents this rich data on a single dashboard in the form of easy-to-read, aesthetic, and printable charts, graphs, and formatted reports. We strive to be the premier analytics dashboard for Moodle™ LMS users. Feel the strength of empowered learning with our purposefully built analytics for education and training. Our mantra: provide the best instantly-available, most-simplified point-and-click access to your Moodle™ LMS data to inform your educational business decisions.



Contact Tonya Riney @ IntelliBoard: tonya(at)IntelliBoard(dot)net, 866.89.REPORTS

eCreators is a Certified Moodle Partner that provides digital learning solutions that help organisations realise the full potential of their people. From eLearning content and learning management systems to product training and consultation, eCreators provides end-to-end support to design tech-enabled learning solutions that work for your business. Their catalogue of clients includes Open Universities Australia, Northrop Grumman, The Australian Red Cross Blood Service, and The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology.



For more information, contact Jean via jean(at)ecreators(dot)com(dot)au or by calling 1300 913 112.

