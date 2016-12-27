InventHelp is attempting to submit the ELECTRONIC PROTECTOR to companies in the hopes of their good faith review.

PITTSBURGH, PA (PRWEB) December 27, 2016

An inventor from Austell, Ga., was expecting an important call while cleaning a swimming pool, and she didn’t want her Bluetooth device to get wet. This inspired her to design a way to prevent this potentially damaging and expensive problem.

The patent-pending ELECTRONIC PROTECTOR protects a Bluetooth headset from moisture. This prevents damage that can result in expensive damage, which saves money. Overall, it promotes safety and peace of mind.

Compact, portable, easy to use and producible in many design variations, the ELECTRONIC PROTECTOR ensures that important calls aren’t missed.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to



manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-ALL-890, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp



# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/Electronic-Protector/prweb13938229.htm