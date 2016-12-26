InventHelp, founded in 1984 in Pittsburgh, is submitting the INTERCHANGEABLE EARBUDS to companies for their review.

An inventor from Marana, Ariz., wants to improve the lives of earbud users. “I’ve spent hundreds of dollars replacing earbuds every time they break,” he said. “One day, while landscaping and listening to music, I decided that there should be a solution to this annoying and expensive problem.”

The result of his brainstorming is the patent-pending INTERCHANGEABLE EARBUDS, an alternative pair of earbuds that serves as a more affordable alternative to a conventional set of earbuds. This eliminates the need to dispose of and replace earbuds every time a part breaks. Overall, it saves time, effort and money.

Versatile and easy to use, the INTERCHANGEABLE EARBUDS are designed to promote convenience for the general population.

