Socialpreneur, philanthropist and Investor Tey Por Yee donates education material for orphan children at Joy Home Children Orphanage, India. Gomif Partners promote social responsibility to entrepreneurship, as part of RMB$1.4 billion (US$200 million) Startup fund initiative.

(PRWEB) December 29, 2016

Gomif Partners Beijing Cyber Startup Workshop have attracted close to 50 startup business concepts submissions up to 26 December 2016, or a week after the soft launch in Beijing, China.

During the workshop cyber dialogue, the program co-advisor, Tey Por Yee (Larry), demonstrated the ease of Internet technology to contribute back to society – anytime, anywhere, borderless. Larry by using GlobalGiving Foundation platform, donated to “Education Material for Orphan Children Project” at Joy Home Children Orphanage, India, online.

The project will help the abandoned children at Joy Home Children Orphanage. 40 orphan children from 5 to 15 years old are getting food, shelter, education from the Joy Home Children Orphanage run by SERUDS NGO. The micro project aims to provide educational materials, notebooks, geometry boxes, pencils, erasers, scales, sketch pens, and color pencils for drawing and academics.

Gomif Partners, co-lead by philanthropist and investor Tey Por Yee (Larry) is raising a RMB$1.4 billion ($200 million) VC fund, called Socialpreneur Growth Fund, to invest in social business concept startups and growth stage financing for innovation and technology-related companies in Europe, as well as within the Asia Pacific region. The fund-raising and road shows started from London, Singapore, New York, and now in Beijing, China.

Startups can apply to be part of the program beginning in the early part of January 2017. Gomif and its advisors will mentor the winning companies and help them enhance their business plans and products. As a part of the partnership, Gomif will also pick up equity stake in these companies. Interested candidate can visit http://www.gomif.com and submit business concept online.

Socialpreneurship is a young but rapidly growing business concept in global economy, led by an innovation-driven ecosystem, and a large consumer base. Fintech is the latest focus, on top of big data analytics and robotics, among the hot segments.

About Gomif Partners

Gomif Partners (GP) is an early stage investment advisory network joint lead by socialpreneur Larry Tey Por Yee and several private venture partners. GP’s investors invest in and work with information technology companies at any stage but they are primarily focused on seed and early stage investments. GP is interested in social responsible business models, especially renewable, retail, manufacturing, software and services surrounding this concept. Visit http://www.gomif.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13948417.htm