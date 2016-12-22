ITsavvy just announced an expanded partnership with leading affordable hosted voice solution provider SoTel.

ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing hosted voice/VoIP and cloud PBX MSPs in the U.S., just announced an expanded partnership with leading UC solution provider SoTel. Missouri-based SoTel is an international provider of business communications equipment, products and services. SoTel offers business class cloud PBX and SIP trunking services throughout the U.S. and Canada, and gives organizations with 50 to 100 users the advantages of an enterprise-level communications solution at an affordable price point.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “We are excited to now offer SoTel as a hosted voice partner, an expansion and enhancement of our 10-year relationship with SoTel. Through our discussions with clients, we recognized the need for a price-sensitive VoIP solution for small to medium-sized organizations. SoTel levels the playing field and allows organizations of all sizes to compete from a position of strength.”

ITsavvy’s SoTel partnership supports recent research identifying pricing as one of the top three considerations for small to mid-sized organizations that are looking for communications solutions. For value-conscious organizations, SoTel enables integration with cost-effective solutions–even an upgrade to a hosted voice solution– without completely changing out existing user devices.

“When we provide small to medium-sized organizations with enterprise-level technology coupled with our dedicated service and technical expertise, we know it is empowering,” Theriault said. “It is a privilege for us to deliver tools that enable our clients’ growth.”

