Kenyan expats receive $3 bonus calling credit on TelephoneKenya.com between December 27 – 29, 2016, with coupon code N3WY3

Atlanta, Georgia (PRWEB) December 27, 2016

TelephoneKenya.com, the platform dedicated to Kenyans worldwide, offers a $3 New Year gift on every purchase of $20 Voice Credit registered on TelephoneKenya.com. Both the $20 amount and the bonus apply instantly, have no expiration date, and can be used for calls to Kenya as well as other international destinations. The $3 Bonus can be grabbed until December 29, 2016 if coupon code N3WY3AR is used, and brings up to 30 minutes to call Kenya. It takes few seconds to open an account and make the purchase online, in the safest environment possible: https://telephonekenya.com/buy/voice

Coupon code N3WY3AR brings anyone the chance to get the extra minutes to call Kenya. The only condition is to place a $20 Voice Credit order on TelephoneKenya.com using coupon code N3WY3AR, between December 27-29, 2016. The bonus credit can be used before the New Year Eve or after, whenever convenient, since it never expires.



Calling is possible in 3 different ways using the Voice Credit balance from TelephoneKenya.com:

From any phone, through the use of local access numbers

From KeepCalling app for smartphones available for iOS and Android devices

From any laptop or computer, using the Web Call application for desktop, which is available in one’s account on TelephoneKenya.com

Most Kenyan expats use the service on TelephoneKenya.com because of the low rates, as well as other pluses, as reviews on Trustpilot.com or other platforms show:



The rate to call landlines in Kenya from anywhere in the world are as low as 9.9 cents/minute.

The rate to call mobiles in Kenya is 11.9 cents/minute, except Airtel, which requires a calling rate of 22.9 cents due to local regulations in Kenya.

No extra fees apply.

Thank you points are added automatically for every purchase on the website

No contract is needed.

Customer Support is open 24/7 and is highly responsive.

The website is labeled as “Verified and Certified” for safe online payments.

Payment is possible with all major cards as well as Paypal.

Free calling features are available in one’s account to make caling even easier than it already is: PINless Dialing, Speed Dial, Auto Recharge, etc.

Payment is possible in any currency, according to the bank account of every customer.

All invoices are available in one’s account, and calling history is displayed for the last 30 days.

A good mix of minutes is available on TelephoneKenya.com through the monthly plan called Kenya 500. The rate is 11 cents/minute for any call to Kenya, whether to mobiles or landlines, and the monthly cost is $54,99 USD, or the equivalent in other currencies.

Besides the Voice Credit service for international calls, TelephoneKenya.com offers Mobile Recharge. The service is most useful for those who want to send mobile credit to someone in Kenya, in seconds, using the website. The distance does not influence the processing fee, and the operators open to receive credit from abroad are: Safaricom, Orange and Airtel.

TelephoneKenya.com is an interactive website serving the Kenyan diaspora. The website is a brand of KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in USA, that has launched the First International Homesickness Day in history. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers and businesses, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling was listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13948514.htm