Offering customers engaging experiences and vibrant insight into the company’s products and services and exciting new developments

Las Vegas, Nevada (PRWEB) December 27, 2016

Knoah Solutions, Inc., a global business process outsourcing company, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, http://www.knoah.com. The new website has been designed to provide the ultimate user experience.

“As Knoah celebrates its fifteenth anniversary, we couldn’t think of a better way to mark this milestone than with a transformation of our website,” says Tammy Weinstein, senior director of marketing. “The revamped website features engaging content and streaming media, giving our visitors the opportunity to virtually connect with Knoah.”

The new knoah.com site contains extensive product information to help customers understand Knoah Solution’s complete range of business process outsourcing and contact center solutions, including its RightENGAGE customer engagement solutions from customer care to technical support and back office services to their TotalAssure QA third party quality assurance monitoring offering.

“As a thought leader in the BPO space, our ‘How We Think’ section offers visitors informative content to aide in their buying decisions including our blog, product videos, case studies, white papers, video FAQs, and eBooks, to name a few,” continued Weinstein.

Among the new website features, the “[email protected] ” section gives prospective and current employees a virtual view into the culture and benefits of working at Knoah. This page comes alive with stories from Knoah’s very own employees’ experiences and it shows the passion they have engaging with their customers and with each other. This section also offers a comprehensive listing of the current job postings available at their onshore, offshore and nearshore locations.

“Overall our customers can now benefit from a site that is easier to navigate and provides and deeper view into Knoah Solutions,” Weinstein said. “We invite you to explore the knoah.com website often as we will be continually updating it with high-quality videos, news, and educational articles as we continue to grow and increase our market presence.”

About Knoah Solutions:



Whether you are a Fortune 500 company or an SMB, Knoah Solutions’ global BPO services create memorable experiences that matter to your brand through our customizable and flexible RightENGAGE Customer Engagement and Back Office Solutions to our award-winning TotalAssure QA third-party quality assurance monitoring solution, all powered by our proprietary WFO tool, KnoahsARK. We help you meet the needs and challenges of each of your customers through voice, chat, email and social media. Knoah has the adaptability that big companies can’t provide and a level of competency and scale that smaller companies can’t deliver on. Knoah’s innovative and consultative approach has repeatedly earned us awards and recognition from independent review bodies like IAOP. For more information about Knoah Solutions, visit http://www.knoah.com.

