Halfpricesoft.com has just released the 2016 version of ezW2 with Form PDF feature for a more environmentally friendly option. Test drive with no cost or obligation at http://www.halfpricesoft.com.

Pittsburgh, PA (PRWEB) December 28, 2016

ezW2 2016 has new PDF option for business owners wanting to go green for the environment. Halfpricesoft.com developers accommodate the new Jan. 31 filing deadline, which also applies to certain Forms 1099-MISC reporting for non-employee compensation such as payments to independent contractors.

“The latest release of ezW2 2016 software will accommodate PDF feature if the owners are interested in going green,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

EzW2 2016 is SSA approved for W2 and W3 white paper printing . Red forms are wasteful and expensive and no longer required from the IRS by Halfpricesoft.com

Prices start at only $39 for the single user small business version ($79 for the new enterprise version) EzW2 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all the W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096 forms.

ezW2 can be downloaded at no cost or obligation for compatibility for up to 30 days at http://halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp. The trial version will print forms with TRIAL watermark and limit e-filing. Once customers register their downloaded software and enter a purchased license key the software unlocks for unlimited use.

ezW2 2016 features include, but are not limited to:



eZw2 is available to print all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. No pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.

ezW2 can print 1099-misc recipient copies on white paper. Since IRS does not certify the substitute forms right now, ezW2 will fill data on the red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A

and 1096.

ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily.

ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file – no need

for customers to enter the data one by one.

ezW2 new edition can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses

ezW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites.

Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 is easy, flexible, inexpensive and reliable. The Halfpricesoft.com developing team is confident that this tax software is easy enough for new users who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.

W2 1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download ezW2 software today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally



risk-free software.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/W2-Printing/w3-Printing/prweb13946200.htm