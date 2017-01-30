: BalaJi MicroTechnologies (BMT) is New Delhi, India based company, We are privately held self financed company. We are Multi-Million USD turnover company & unit of “B.B. Group of Companies”. The group is into business since 1949.“BalaJi MicroTechnologies is India’s No.1 Manufacturer & supplier of high speed RGB CCD Line Scan Cameras & C-mount Machine Vision lens & F-Mount Machine Vision lens which are good for use in Bi-Chromatic & Tri Chromatic Color Sorter Machine. The company designs, develops & manufacture complete electronics solution for Colour Sorter Machines. In addition to strong footprint of business across PAN India, the company also exports to several countries around the world.”
