Lotus Innovations Expands Technology Footprint with Leading Data Integration Company Acquisition

Irvine, California (PRWEB) December 29, 2016

Lotus Innovations Fund, an Irvine, California-based private equity investment fund run by Christian Mack, today announced the acquisition of Edge Technologies Inc., a world-class software development company focused on core practices in data visualization and information integration.

Edge enables secure access, complete integration, role based visualizations and information sharing in large, heterogeneous and critical IT environments. Fortune 500 companies, managed service providers, and government agencies rely on Edge’s patented content retrieval and management system, which includes 120+ out-of-the-box integrations with 60 different vendor’s applications.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, Edge Technologies has a recognized global footprint with customers and resellers across the Latin America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The experienced leadership team at Edge Technologies will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Betsy Gorgei.

“The data integration market is of critical importance for the enterprise information management space,” said Mack, Managing Director at Lotus Innovations. “Edge has built strong relationships with technology partners, as well as service providers, global enterprise organizations, and government agencies, to provide consistent access to data spanning these organizations. Our extensive history in this market and the Lotus Innovations’ shared services model, combined with the experienced management team, drive our optimism for developing the business in the years ahead.”

“I am excited that Edge Technologies in now a Lotus Innovations portfolio company. This partnership will provide Edge with the resources needed to accelerate Edge’s technology development and growth,” adds Gorgei. “The timing of the investment is perfect as we prepare to launch edgeSuite, our next generation data integration and visualization platform. Lotus is the ideal ally for Edge as we expand our product capabilities, channels, and the markets we serve.”

About The Lotus Innovations Fund



Recently named the third largest venture capital firm in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal, Lotus Innovations is a private equity fund that builds wealth for its investors by acquiring, transforming, and exiting high-potential, small to mid-size technology companies in enterprise IT and telecom. The Lotus Methodology™ takes a growing business from distracted to dynamic by providing shared services support including finance, HR, IT, legal and marketing. The Fund’s founders, board of directors, and strategic advisors bring over six decades of experience in high-tech, finance, sales, and operations to help grow Portfolio Companies and build wealth for investors. More information can be found at lotus-innovations.com.

About Edge Technologies, Inc.



Edge Technologies is a recognized world-class software development company focused on core practices in Data Visualization and Information Integration. Edge products and services facilitate faster, more complete data integration, user-centric visualizations, easy, secure information sharing, and enhanced situational awareness across a diverse set of information stakeholders. Edge Technologies’ clients include Fortune 500 companies, Managed Service Providers, and worldwide government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense. More information can be found at edge-technologies.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2016/12/prweb13950271.htm