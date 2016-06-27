M4V Converter Plus Inc. unveiled a new update on June 20, 2016. M4V Converter Plus for Win released its new version 5.2.1. The complete new interface design brings a lot of changes for both new and old users, along with other new performances upgrade.

New features of M4V Converter Plus for Win version 5.2.1

* It rolls out a new look for users, the new interface get more intuitive.

*With a fresh new add pop-up window update, iTunes movies, TV shows and Rentals come in all.

Entirely new movie editing function introduced, users can customize the Tracks, Artwork and Meta tags.

*Add a movie-clip mode: users can convert the added iTunes videos according to the specified chapter.

*Output format profile, video parameters customize and output path settings are together in one place, make the operation more convenient and faster.

*The redesign includes output format settings and convert have been amalgamated into single one button.

M4V Converter Plus for Win Overview

M4V Converter Plus for Win can remove Apple FairPlay DRM protection from both iTunes movie purchases, Rentals and TV shows. Besides, it can also convert DRM-protected iTunes M4V files to unprotected MP4, FLV, AVI and other video or audio formats without any quality loss.

Pricing and Availability

M4V Converter Plus for Win has a free trial version which can support converting 1-minute for each file. New user can purchase the full version in $49.95. The version 5.2.1 update is now live in the MCP official website, new user can head to the link for the download (http://m4vconverterplus.com/M4VConverterPlus.exe), older users can check for update automatically.

Note: What should XP and Vista users know that the new version 5.2.1 can only compatible with Windows 7 and later system, so XP and Vista users are not advised to update to the new version.

About M4V Converter Plus Inc.

M4V Converter Plus Inc. is a software company that offers iTunes M4V video conversion solutions. With expertise and experience in iTunes video converter tools, its mainly products M4V converter software do well in converting m4v video you purchased or rent to QuickTime MOV, iPod, iPhone format with high speed and great quality.

