To make the iTunes Converter work better, Macsome Inc. has updated it to the new version 2.1.4 for Mac OS C on on Feb 28, 2017.

When some users get error while they convert their Apple Music files, here they can upgrade to the newest version to fix the error problem. And then you can install the new version and use it to convert your downloaded Apple Music files to MP3, AAC, FLAC, WAV as you like.

If you are new for the software, please don’t worry, click the download button to download the latest version directly into your computer, and then follow the instruction to install on your Mac.

http://www.macsome.com/iTunesConverter.dmg,

After you install iTunes Comverter, you can follow the next guide to deal with your protected Music files step by step.

Step 1. Click Add button and choose the Music library and add the files you want to convert.

Step 2. Click Macsome iTunes Converter Menu, and choose Preferences in the drop-down list, turn to Advance to set the output format.

Step 3: Click Convert button to start converting and removing DRM from Apple Music.

After the conversion process is finished, you can play the converted Sport MP3 music files anywhere and anytime as you like.

Whatever you need it to do for you, it can do this or that for you. Why not go to download and take a try.

In a summary, Macsome iTunes Converter is an all-in-one tool to convert M4P to MP3, convert protected or unprotected Audiobook, convert iTunes Match Music to MP3, convert Apple Music to MP3 and convert AAC to MP3.

It can easily convert DRM protected audio files to unprotected MP3, AAC formats so as to play on any iPod, iPod Touch, iPhone, Zune, Sony PSP, PS4 Creative Zen and other MP3 players with upto 20X higher conversion speed and CD quality.

About Macsome

Macsome Inc. is a software development company which established in 2008 with expertise and experience in converting audio books and iTunes music, transferring iPod files and recording audio. It develops products such as Macsome Audio Book Converter, iPod File Transfer, iTunes Music Converter, Audio Recorder and so on for personal computers and mobile devices.

Visit here http://www.macsome.com to know more about Macsome Inc.

