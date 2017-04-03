The 1st collaboratively developed product enables online merchants to integrate their Magento stores with popular messengers.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, April 03, 2017 /24-7PressRelease/ — MageWorx, LLC, an established Magento and Shopify developer, announced a strategic partnership with Botscape, a technology company specializing in creating chatbot solutions.

“This partnership is aimed at bringing our company’s Magento development expertise together with the unique, AI-powered and machine learning Botscape technologies,” says Vitali Dudin, MageWorx CEO.

“Today, we are proud to present you Woxy – one-of-a-kind eCommerce chatbot for Magento-based stores. This product marks a milestone in the partnership between our companies and establishes a framework for our fruitful future collaboration,” sums up Vitali.

*About Woxy the Chatbot*

Woxy the Chatbot connects Magento 2 stores with popular messengers, thus enabling shoppers to:

– bookmark any product by sending them to a chat app,

– get instant back-in-stock product alerts,

– place orders from any supported messenger.

Online merchants can use Woxy the chatbot as:

– an extra customer communication channel,

– an alternative to email notifications.

Woxy v1.0 is fully integrated with the Facebook Messenger. Integration with other popular messengers (Whatsapp, Slack) is coming in the future versions of the chatbot.

“We’re thrilled to incorporate our technologies into one of the biggest eCommerce platforms. Having worked with chatbots for over 2 years, we’ve created the mechanisms that will let online merchants optimize important selling processes and get a step closer to their customers,” adds Pavel Litvinko, CEO at Botscape.

For a detailed product feature description and demos, follow the link: https://www.mageworx.com/bot.

*About MageWorx*

Founded in 2008, MageWorx is a dynamic, innovative Magento & Shopify solutions developer. The company strives to meet customers’ ever-changing requirements with a flexible and innovative approach.

The company’s products are designed to enhance the default eCommerce platforms functionality, improve customers shopping experience and gear a Magento and Shopify business for success. That makes the company products popular with more than 30,000 online store owners worldwide.

More information about the company’s products and services is available on its official website: www.mageworx.com

