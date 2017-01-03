B2B OEM provider introduces latest in advanced optical and biometric modules for the consumer electronics market

MCNEX, the global manufacturing leader in smart cameras is unveiling its newest lines of optical and biometric imaging modules for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company’s mobile imaging business reached $350 million in revenue in 2015, and will continue building partnerships with the world’s leading brands.

Embedded with advanced optical and biometric technology, MCNEX imaging solutions are fully integrated from optical design to embedded hardware and software to provide a total image solution for device manufacturers. Modules are available under a wide spectrum of specifications, whether that is high performance, or compact size.

“We are proud to be an undisputed leader in B2B total imaging solutions. However, this doesn’t just stem from our technology and design but also our belief in partnership between OEM groups like MCNEX and consumer brands. We want to provide components that facilitate innovation and lead to growth,” said MCNEX founder and CEO Donguk Min.

Camera modules manufactured by MCNEX can be found in smart phones, tablets, and even virtual reality headsets. The total imaging solutions that MCNEX provides are helping to create even more possibilities for our personal devices, whether increased security or greater ease of use.

“Our OEM products truly open the door to cutting-edge engineering at scale for consumer product manufacturers. We design with both the manufacturer and end user in mind,” Min continued.

Providing Innovation Through Alliance



At the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, MCNEX is unveiling its newest mobile imaging solutions for the OEM market. MCNEX is leader in camera module design and production that has come to be trusted by brands like ZTE, and Kyocera.

Mobile Camera Solutions



Wide angle view

Auto Focus / Fixed Focus

Front / Rear camera modules

VR modules

Variety of sensor sizes

Biometric Solutions



Facial recognition

Iris recognition

Fingerprint scanner

Global OEM Partner: MCNEX



After years in the OEM B2B market, MCNEX has proven itself as a global manufacturing leader in smart camera modules. Providing imaging solutions for mobile, automotive, and retail settings, MCNEX delivers quality at scale.

