The OEM B2B partner is rolling out safety technologies to leading automakers

San Jose, CA (PRWEB) January 03, 2017

MCNEX, the Korean-based global leader in smart camera module manufacturing is premiering its latest product line which forms an automotive safety system known as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) for the B2B market. MCNEX’s hardware powers the many of the safety features found in distinguished brands such as Volvo and Hyundai. As an organization, MCNEX is looking to further build relationships to make this solution a reality for more manufacturers.

The ADAS solution is a series of vehicle mounted camera modules, sensors, and software that work together to actively see and react to the road environment around your vehicle. Providing driver convenience and safety features such as lane departure and forward collision warning, the ADAS solution is a fully integrated product for automotive manufacturers. As an award winning developer of camera technology, and a trusted manufacturing partner in B2B, MCNEX is uniquely positioned to bring innovation to the automotive imaging market.

“The ADAS solution represents a culmination of our research and development efforts as both a smart camera module manufacturer, and as an OEM B2B partner. ADAS provides the real time assistance and features that consumers desire, with the reliability demanded by global brands. Our focus as an OEM B2B partner has always been to provide the best technology in the most adaptable package possible,” said Donguk Min, founder and CEO of MCNEX.

MCNEX is Korea’s market leader and number five globally as a developer and manufacturer of automotive imagining products. With over 820 products comprising the ADAS system, and 42 equipped models currently on the road, the solutions offered cover the full spectrum of industry use cases.

Features Supported



Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Object recognition and alarm

Distance measurement

Night vision (infrared)

Driver status monitoring

Blind spot detection

Rear parking assist

Automatic parallel parking

Adaptive/Turn Signal camera

360º surround view

Providing Innovation Through Alliance



At the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, MCNEX is unveiling its newest automotive imaging solutions for the OEM market. MCNEX is leader in camera module design and production that has come to be trusted by brands like Volvo, and Hyundai.

Global OEM Partner: MCNEX



After years in the OEM B2B market, MCNEX has proven itself as a global manufacturing leader in smart camera modules. Providing imaging solutions for mobile, automotive, and retail settings, MCNEX delivers quality at scale.

