As a qualified registry, Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes, Inc. ( FOTO) has been approved by Centers for Medicare Services (CMS) to collect quality measure data and submit quality measures to CMS on behalf of eligible professional providers (EP) or group practices.

Knoxville, TN (PRWEB) April 03, 2017

The Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA) created the Merit Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) as one of two ways for providers to participate in the new Quality Payment Program (QPP). The QPP focus is on transforming the CMS payment system to reward high-value, patient centered care. Successful MIPS participation requires reporting six quality measures including one outcome measure. Outpatient rehabilitation providers may submit all 6 quality measures to MIPS via FOTO.

“FOTO realizes that MIPS will not require the reporting of quality measures for rehabilitation professionals until 2019,” said FOTO Co-Founder, Ben Johnston, Jr, P.T. “To keep our quality service commitment to our dedicated clients we are pleased to offer a MIPS endorsed data registry. Clients may continue to perfect their data collection processes in preparation for the 2019 mandates and resulting reward or penalty adjustments.”

CMS has projected that by year 2019 over 90% of claims will be paid based on quality metrics. CMS and APTA strongly encourage rehabilitation professionals to continue voluntary participation in the MIPS program for 2017-2018. Although rehabilitation professionals are not currently considered eligible providers in 2017, CMS will provide MIPS performance feedback to help providers prepare for inclusion in future years. Currently only Physicians, Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Clinical Nurse Specialists and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists are included in the 2017 QPP.

Future success and getting paid with MIPS will depend on providers implementing a quality assurance program. The time is now to streamline processes to collect data, monitor results, and improve quality of care. Full preparation requires additional steps which include establishing quality reporting activities, reviewing clinical performance, identifying staff quality improvement educational needs, and continuously sharing the data with the rest of the organization to achieve quality initiatives.

About FOTO

FOTO is a Knoxville, TN based corporation that has been continuously improving solutions to efficiently measure and reliably report functional outcomes for the rehabilitation industry for over 25 years. FOTO’s web-based solutions are risk-adjusted to enable fair and accurate measurement and predictions of the expected improvement in patients’ functional status. Approximately 14.2 million patient surveys have been compiled in the FOTO database, and researchers have utilized FOTO data to publish over 90 articles on functional outcomes in refereed medical journals. These publications have led the way in enhancing the science of measuring outcomes and the use of outcomes in payment methodologies. FOTO is the standard in measuring functional outcomes in rehabilitation.

Learn more at FOTO or contact Judy Holder at 1-800-482-3686 x 238.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/03/prweb14193741.htm