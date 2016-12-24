Drawing on its in-depth expertise in Android Open Source Projects, Unified Communications, and Mobile Application development, MERA delivers a perfect platform for Android-based IP-telephony devices to DSP Group.

DSP Group, a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, has joined forces with MERA and Media5 to develop a SoC with a comprehensive platform and telephony SDK. New DVF1100 hardware platform will be powered by MERA Android Board Support Package and the Media5-fone Client and will be showcased by DSP Group at the CES 2017 in Las Vegas, NV from January 5 to 8.

Drawing on its in-depth expertise in Android Open Source Projects (AOSP), Unified Communications, and Mobile Application development, MERA, a global leader in value-added software R&D services, has prepared a perfect platform for Android-based IP-telephony devices. It integrates Android 6.0 with the new DSPG DVF1100 SoC and M5T SIP Client Engine SDK. The platform combines new Android 6.0 User Interface with the superior Voice and Video call quality powered by the powerful DSPG hardware and advanced Media5 SIP SDK.

DSP Group, a leading manufacturer of the chipsets for the IP-phone devices has a long history of cooperation with Media5, the global supplier of multimedia communication solutions. And MERA is happy to join this alliance and bring its extensive expertise in both Android and Unified Communications to the table. With a wide knowledge in a large variety of platforms and technologies, MERA and Media5’s contributions were essential to enable a high performance, yet affordable product. The DVF1100 provides superb HD and Ultra-HD voice quality with advanced algorithms, voice codecs, and state-of-the-art Acoustical Echo Cancellation (AEC).

“We are glad to be part of this grand-scale project alongside with DSP Group and Media5. Our Board Support Package (BSP) integrates the Android Platform with DSPG DVF1100 hardware and Media5 SIP client SDK. As a result, our customers get a production-ready development environment for the introduction of customer’s desktop, conferencing, videophone, and softphone clients. BSP will save significant time and development efforts to provide a fully functional solution in the quickest time”, says Bill Timm, VP of Business Development at MERA

“Collaborating with both MERA and Media5, leading software design partners, allows us to provide our customers with a complete and fully integrated solution which offers a significant time-to-market advantage at minimal investment”, said Fredy Rabih, VP of Product Management at DSP Group, “a state-of-the-art cutting-edge multimedia platform, DVF1100 allows our customers to develop the next generation video phones and multimedia terminals with focus on advanced applications, supporting Full-HD video and Ultra-HD voice with superb quality”.

ABOUT MERA

MERA is a leading global provider of software development and maintenance services for companies that move the connected world forward. Our highly professional engineering workforce, deep expertise, and development best practices enable us to build award-winning products and services, while our strategic locations in low-cost markets ensure a high return on investment. To learn more about MERA, please, visit http://www.mera.com.

